“May this be your best year” – Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja Pabari shares never-seen-before pictures on his 35th birthday

Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife, Puja Pabari, wished her husband on his 35th birthday. Taking to Instagram, she shared never-seen-before pictures with a special message.

She captioned the post:

“Happy Birthday @cheteshwar_pujara. Thank you for being my human shield when I am confronted or awkward; and using me as your shield the minute you spot any rodents 😂.”

She added:

“This past year you have taught me to prioritize myself even if it came at the cost of you stretching yourself more than you already do. May this be your best year yet ❤️”

Pujara has been spending quality time with his family following the conclusion of the two-Test series in Bangladesh last month. Team India clinched that Test series 2-0.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also posted a special birthday greeting for Pujara. He wrote on Twitter:

“Not all five fingers are the same. Not every Test batsman needs to be a big hitter. An aggressive batting lineup should also be able to defend well. Pujara, you have been a rock in India’s batting lineup. Stay unique, stay you! Happy birthday.”

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Not all five fingers are the same. Not every Test batsman needs to be a big hitter. An aggressive batting lineup should also be able to defend well. Pujara, you have been a rock in India’s batting lineup. Stay unique, stay you! Happy birthday. Not all five fingers are the same. Not every Test batsman needs to be a big hitter. An aggressive batting lineup should also be able to defend well. Pujara, you have been a rock in India’s batting lineup. Stay unique, stay you! Happy birthday. https://t.co/xfx7Hjsi8U

Cheteshwar Pujara ready to roar in IND vs AUS Tests

After a breakthrough series in Bangladesh last month, Cheteshwar Pujara will look to shine at home in the upcoming Test series against Australia. Pujara went on to amass 222 runs in two Tests in Bangladesh, including his 19th Test ton.

Pujara loves playing against the Aussies. So far, he has scored 1893 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 54.09, including five centuries and 10 fifties. He helped India beat Australia twice in their backyard (2018-2019 and 2020-21) in the last two Test series, scoring 521 and 271 runs, respectively.

Cricket Yard @CricketYard1



Cheteshwar Pujara in test cricket :



Matches- 98

Innings - 168

Runs - 7014

Average - 44.39

Highest - 206

Fifties - 34

Century - 19

200's - 03



#cheteshwarpujara Happy Birthday cheteshwar PujaraCheteshwar Pujara in test cricket :Matches- 98Innings - 168Runs - 7014Average - 44.39Highest - 206Fifties - 34Century - 19200's - 03 Happy Birthday cheteshwar Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara in test cricket :Matches- 98Innings - 168Runs - 7014Average - 44.39Highest - 206Fifties - 34Century - 19 200's - 03#cheteshwarpujara https://t.co/gJ12Ruqw0D

In 2022, the right-hander amassed 409 runs in five Tests at an average of 45.44, including a ton and three half-centuries.

Cheteshwar Pujara will next be seen in action in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, starting February 9. He will look to ensure that India wins their fifth consecutive Test series against the Aussies at home.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes