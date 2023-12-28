"May you end our trophy drought"- Yashasvi Jaiswal receives special wishes as he turns 22 

Young Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal received special birthday wishes on social media as he turned 22 on Thursday, December 28. He is currently with the Indian squad in South Africa, participating in the ongoing Test series.

The stylish left-hander made his international debut in July, 2023 during the Test series in the West Indies. Jaiswal impressed everyone instantly with a big century on debut as he scored 171 (387) at Windsor Park, Roseau, in Dominica.

He continued the form with a half-century in the next Test to cap off his maiden international series.

Jaiswal then got a chance in T20Is on the same tour but could not replicate the same success in the first match. He found his footing in the following months and has since established himself as an explosive opening option for India in the shortest format.

On the occasion of his 22nd birthday on Thursday, members of the cricket fraternity and fans were quick to wish Yashasvi Jaiswal on social media. Here are some of the wishes:

"I believe he will get better with experience"- Gautam Gambhir on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently opined that people should not expect too much from Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Test series against South Africa. During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir explained the rationale behind his views, saying:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has the game, both front and back foot, but it will be a very different challenge. I believe he will get better with experience. Don't expect too much, that a young player will come and score a century or a double century in the first match."

Shedding light on the challenges of playing in South African conditions, Gambhir added:

"Extremely different challenge, pace attack and situations because the West Indies have subcontinental-type wickets. Here, when you will play Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi or Nandre Burger, there will be bounce. If a young player goes to South Africa or Australia for the first time these days, he faces as much criticism as he would have faced if he hadn't scored runs in India."

India are currently struggling in the first Test against the Proteas. Put into bat first, India were bundled out for 245 in the first inning. South Africa responded by scoring 408/9 (captain Temba Bavuma injured).

India are now positioned at 62/3 in their second inning, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer on the pitch. Jaiswal scored a total of 22 runs in two innings in the match.

