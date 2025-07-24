"May want to go from a finger to a wrist spinner" - Former captain's interesting take on Rishabh Pant's injury amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that he is not in favour of having injury substitutes in cricket. The 57-year-old explained that players can use the rule to their advantage, which could alter the match situation. He also admitted that there have been odd concussion substitutes seen in recent times.The debate around having substitutes in cricket comes after India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was forced to leave the field after suffering a toe injury on Day 1 of the fourth England versus India Test at Manchester. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Hussain said:&quot;I am not a fan, I have to be honest, because if you make any change to the playing condition and the law, the players use that to their advantage. You can use the substitute to your advantage. If it was a like-for-like substitute, like with concussion substitutes, then maybe. But even with concussion substitutes, we have seen occasionally some odd changes.&quot;&quot;So you could have four days of a game and suddenly you want a slightly different type of spinner, you may want to go from a finger spinner to a wrist spinner and then miraculously, your finger spinner has got a hamstring injury and you swap it over. Anything you change, players will work with that change to try and use it to their advantage. So, I am not sure about having substitutes in cricket because it can be manoeuvred in a certain direction&quot;.The 27-year-old had to be carried out of the ground in a golf cart and was taken to a hospital for scans. Reports on Friday said that he had suffered a fractured toe, which could keep him out of action for six weeks.Ravindra Jadeja falls early to dent India's chances of getting to a big score on Day 2 at Old TraffordIndia began the second day of the Old Trafford Test at the score of 264/4. With Rishabh Pant ruled out, the onus was on Ravindra Jadeja to rally the lower-order with him and take India to a sizeable first innings score.The southpaw had been in good batting form in the series and with the visitors down to 10 men, his experience to steer India to a competitive total would have been vital. But he fell in the 85th over to Jofra Archer, who induced an outside edge, and was caught by Harry Brook at slip. At the time of writing, India were 278/5 in 89 overs with Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar at the crease.