"Maybe touch and go" - Cameron Green on his availability for 1st Test against India in Nagpur

Star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green admitted the uncertainty looming around his and Mitchell Starc's availability for the first Test against India, starting on February 9, in Nagpur.

Green and Starc have missed the ongoing third Test against South Africa in Sydney after sustaining finger injuries in the Boxing Day Test.

The 23-year-old all-rounder had to undergo surgery after scans revealed of a bad break in his right index finger.

Speaking to SEN Sportsday WA, Green stated:

"Obviously my first priority is the Test Series that’s beforehand. I think me and Starcy are maybe touch and go for that first one but obviously we’ll give ourselves the best chance.”

The towering all-rounder also denied rumors of not fulfilling his full role with both the bat and ball in the upcoming edition of the IPL for the Mumbai Indians. He continued:

"No, that’s not correct. I’ve heard about this for a quite a while now I think. I don’t know where it’s come from. I’ve heard that I’m 100 per cent available for both skill sets in the IPL at the start, so yeah, I’m not too sure where that’s kind of come from."

The youngster had a massive windfall at the auction held on December 23 in Kochi as he fetched a record sum of ₹17.50 crores. The five-time IPL champions shelled out the enormous amount after a tussle with multiple franchises.

Cameron Green batted with a broken finger in Melbourne

Cameron Green acknowledges his fifty at the MCG. (Credits: Getty)

Despite the finger injury coming while facing right-arm speedster Anrich Nortje, Green faced 177 balls to score 51 in Australia's only innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The West Australian helped Alex Carey add 112 to propel the hosts to a steep total of 575-8.

Before his marathon knock, the youngster claimed his maiden fifer to skittle the Proteas out for 189 in the first innings.

Australia bowled the tourists out for 204 in the second to win by an innings and 182 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

