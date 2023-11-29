MCA offers free entry for upcoming India women's team home series against Australia and England - Reports 

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced free entry for the fans to witness the Indian women's team in action in the upcoming home series against Australia and England. Harmanpreet Kaur and company are scheduled to play a T20I series against England, and an all-format series against Australia as well.

Prior to the senior team's tour, the India 'A' women's team will also compete in a three-match T20 series against England 'A' women's team, beginning on Wednesday. The entire series is slated to be hosted by the Wankhede Stadium and will witness afternoon slots.

India women's team will take on the visiting England side in the T20I series from December 6 onwards. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place on December 9 and 10, with the Wankhede Stadium hosting all matches from 7 PM IST onwards.

The women's team are then primed to host the Australian women's team for a one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21 onwards. The white-ball leg against the Aussies comprises three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning from December 28 onwards.

“MCA president Amol Kale and the apex council unanimously passed the decision to encourage support for women's cricket,” said secretary Ajinkya Naik.

“Unlocking the gates for free entry not only fills the stadium but also opens the door to a world of empowerment through women's T20 cricket," Naik added.

The three ODIs, scheduled for December 28, December 30, and January 2, 2024, will be held at the Wankhede Stadium. On the other hand, the T20I series, set to begin on January 5, 2024, will be staged at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Australia defeated India 4-1 during their last tour of India in 2022

The Australia women's team recorded a 4-1 win in the five-match T20I series held from December 9 to December 20, 2022. All of the matches were played at the DY Patil Stadium.

Team India had drawn the series 1-1, with a famous super-over win in the second T20I, but went on to lose three on the trot to concede the series.

The upcoming set of T20Is against England and Australia prove to be crucial, keeping the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in mind. The tournament is touted to be hosted by Bangladesh in the second half of the calendar year.

Will the women's team show their rise in the sport with statement wins over England and Australia? Let us know what you think.