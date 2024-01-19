"Mentioning Ricky Ponting in a press conference wasn't the smartest thing to do"- Ollie Robinson on controversial comments during Ashes 2023

England pacer Ollie Robinson made headlines for all the wrong reasons following his comments about Australian players in a press conference during the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston.

Robinson's fiery send-off after cleaning up Usman Khawaja attracted scrutiny and he was asked whether he regretted that celebration. Robinson doubled down on it and claimed that even Australians used to do the same, naming legendary former skipper Ricky Ponting.

The comments naturally attracted even more criticism, especially from former Australian cricketers like Michael Clarke and Matthew Hayden. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of England's tour of India, here's what Ollie Robinson had to say about his comments in that press conference:

"Looking back, mentioning Ricky Ponting in a press conference wasn't the smartest thing to do. But I've watched so much cricket, I've seen so many of them do the same thing to the opposition. I just thought it was so funny that they were then getting stuck into me for the same thing they used to do."

Robinson further added:

"I remember waking up that week and people were texting me saying, 'Oh Matt Hayden's said this, [Adam] Gilchrist said this, Fox Sports have said this.' Every morning, someone else would come out of the woodwork and have their 20p. But I enjoy that sort of thing, I feel like it really motivates me."

Robinson's celebration after Khawaja's wicket seemed more out of frustration and relief as the southpaw had smashed a sensational 141 runs to keep Australia in the game.

Ollie Robinson on his 'three No.11s' comment

Ollie Robinson had also taken a jibe at Australia's lower order, claiming that they had a batting line-up with 'three No.11s', referring to Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, and Josh Hazlewood.

The comment didn't age well as a lower-order partnership of 55 runs between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took Australia over the line in a thrilling Edgbaston Test. However, claiming that he didn't have any regrets over that statement, Robinson stated:

"Even the No. 11s thing: you say something, someone snicks off for none and you look like a genius. Or they hit the winning runs and you look like a fool. But it's one of those things - you take the risk. If it comes off, it comes off. If it doesn't, you hold your hands up. I just felt like that press conference, it was the right thing to say at the time. That's all you can do, really, is say what you feel at the time."

Ollie Robinson played just three Tests in Ashes 2023, missing out on the remainder of the series after suffering from a back spasm in the third Test at Headingley.

