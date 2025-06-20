"Meri aadat hai aage jaane ki" - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's interesting chat caught on stump mic on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Star Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were involved in an interesting chat during Day 1 of the first Test between England and India at Headingley, Leeds. The opening Test of the five-match series began on Friday, June 20.

England won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the batting while new Test captain Shubman Gill walked out to bat at number four. When the two were batting together, they engaged in an interesting conversation, which was caught on the stump mic.

Jaiswal asked Gill to keep telling him while making a call for a run while he was on strike.

"Bolte rehna bas. Call. Meri aadat hai aage jaane ki. Mereko zor se no bol do chalega meri aadat hai lekin (Keep telling me. Call. I have a habit of getting front. Tell me no loudly it is okay but I have the habit)," Jaiswal could be heard telling Gill.

Yashasvi Jaiswal then played a short ball off the back-foot and set off for a quick single as Gill could be heard screaming a loud 'no'.

Watch the video of the same posted by Star Sports on Instagram below:

Yashasvi Jaiswal slams brilliant hundred in his maiden Test in England

Yashasvi Jaiswal proved his worth once again with the bat in Test cricket. Batting in his maiden Test innings in England, the young left-hander made a terrific start by slamming a brilliant hundred.

He set the tone at the top as the Indian batters dominated on the opening day of the Test. Jaiswal scored 101 runs off 159 balls. His knock included 16 boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 63.52.

Jaiswal was India's leading run-scorer in their previous Test series in Australia. In the absence of senior batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently retired from the longest format, Jaiswal stepped up, carrying his form from the Australia tour.

The left-hander now has 1899 runs from 20 Tests and 37 innings at an average of 54.26 with five centuries and 10 fifties to his name. India will expect him to carry the same form throughout the England series.

