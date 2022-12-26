"MI Blood" - Mumbai Indians fans rejoice as Cameron Green dazzles with the ball on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa

Young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green turned the tables on South Africa in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he delivered a memorable bowling spell. His maiden fifer in Test cricket sent the Mumbai Indians fans into a frenzy after the youngster bagged a mega contract at the IPL 2023 auction held in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

Green became the most expensive Australian player in the IPL auction as the Mumbai Indians shelled out ₹17.50 crore to secure his services after an intense bidding war with the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MI owner Akash Ambani later remarked that the 23-year-old was on their radar for a long time. The Aussie cricketer came into the spotlight after a cracking three-match T20I series against India in September as he blasted two fifties in three innings while opening.

Meanwhile, Green was a game-changer on Day 1 of the second Test against the Proteas as he broke the 119-run stand between Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen. The all-rounder took the last four of the five wickets to bowl the visitors out for 189. Earlier, he accounted for Theunis de Bruyn's dismissal.

Before the Boxing Day Test, the 23-year-old was quoted as saying by Perth Now:

"I only bowled three overs for the game and batted about 20 balls. It has definitely been a weird start to the summer for myself, not having to do too much. Being the all-rounder you are kind of like the guy to help out if the team needs. At the moment it feels like I am not really needed in a way, but that is obviously a sign of how well we are playing."

Australia, who took a 1-0 series lead after a hard-fought six-wicket victory in the first Test in Brisbane, asked South Africa to bat first at the MCG. By Lunch, the host left the Proteas reeling at 58-4, with only skipper Dean Elgar scoring more than 20. The 119-run stand between Jansen and Verreynne restored some sanity to South Africa's innings; however, it was short-lived.

Here's how the Mumbai Indians fans reacted after Cameron Green's fifer:

ႽẘΔS_ЯÍႽ🇮🇳 @mrchampion036z @mipaltan 5fer for Our New MI Blood Cameron Green Against South Africa in Boxingday test 🫡 5fer for Our New MI Blood Cameron Green Against South Africa in Boxingday test 🫡💙💥 @mipaltan https://t.co/viqfUWfkx3

𝐃𝐚𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧 @Four_tea_Five



Under Rohit Sharma's influence flopped and average Cricketers like Cameron green starts playing like a GOAT.



My man is inspiration to billions already. Name of Rohit Sharma is enough.Under Rohit Sharma's influence flopped and average Cricketers like Cameron green starts playing like a GOAT.My man is inspiration to billions already. #AUSvsSA Name of Rohit Sharma is enough. Under Rohit Sharma's influence flopped and average Cricketers like Cameron green starts playing like a GOAT. My man is inspiration to billions already. #AUSvsSA https://t.co/9see9ecgcP

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL . Cameron Green is undoubtedly the most promising young all-rounder in the world of cricket, can't wait to watch him shine in the blue and gold jersey for @mipaltan Cameron Green is undoubtedly the most promising young all-rounder in the world of cricket, can't wait to watch him shine in the blue and gold jersey for @mipaltan 💙.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Maiden five wicket haul for Cameron Green just after joining Mumbai Indians. Coincidence? I don't think so. Maiden five wicket haul for Cameron Green just after joining Mumbai Indians. Coincidence? I don't think so. https://t.co/oxW5XdDZ2D

MI Fans Army™ @MIFansArmy



Cameron Green On Fire Maiden five wickets haul for Cameron Green in a boxing day test at MCG.Cameron Green On Fire Maiden five wickets haul for Cameron Green in a boxing day test at MCG.Cameron Green On Fire 🔥 https://t.co/gE6BuF6jrl

A B H A I || Bowled Through The Gate ™ @Abhai_BTTG



Three days ago, Mumbai Indians recruited him for Rs 17.5 crore.



Now he’s taken his first Test 5-wkt haul on Boxing Day.



What a week to turn around his “weird” summer.



#AUSvsSA #CricketTwitter Cameron Green felt he wasn’t having much of a chance to contribute with bat or ball.Three days ago, Mumbai Indians recruited him for Rs 17.5 crore.Now he’s taken his first Test 5-wkt haul on Boxing Day.What a week to turn around his “weird” summer. Cameron Green felt he wasn’t having much of a chance to contribute with bat or ball.Three days ago, Mumbai Indians recruited him for Rs 17.5 crore.Now he’s taken his first Test 5-wkt haul on Boxing Day.What a week to turn around his “weird” summer.#AUSvsSA #CricketTwitter https://t.co/YFgZisJwiO

🕉️Shivu🇮🇳 @Shivu_Memes Mumbai Indians watching the auction after spending all their money on Cameron Green- Mumbai Indians watching the auction after spending all their money on Cameron Green- https://t.co/l5T3XJjYaZ

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Cameron Green taking five wickets for Australia. I'm telling you Mumbai Indians has got a superstar who will serve them for long long time. Cameron Green taking five wickets for Australia. I'm telling you Mumbai Indians has got a superstar who will serve them for long long time. ❤️

TEJASH 🚩 @LoyleRohitFan45 🥳 #AUSvRSA Maiden 5 Wickets haul for new Mumbai indians blood Cameron Green Maiden 5 Wickets haul for new Mumbai indians blood Cameron Green 💥🥳 #AUSvRSA https://t.co/JJHw1RA4la

Jyran⚘ @Jyran45



If spotting talent is an art then,Rohit is Picasso of it. MI had purse of 20.5cr and Captain Rohit strictly told management that he needs Cameron Green anyhow, go for him for 19cr & MI bought him for 17.5cr and today Green took his maiden five-wicket haul at the MCGIf spotting talent is an art then,Rohit is Picasso of it. @ImRo45 MI had purse of 20.5cr and Captain Rohit strictly told management that he needs Cameron Green anyhow, go for him for 19cr & MI bought him for 17.5cr and today Green took his maiden five-wicket haul at the MCGIf spotting talent is an art then,Rohit is Picasso of it. @ImRo45 🛐🙌 https://t.co/HINvIaNKQl

Andrew McCormack @_AMcCormack7 A maiden Test Michelle and a $3.15m IPL contract. I think Cameron Green has just clocked Christmas #AUSvSA A maiden Test Michelle and a $3.15m IPL contract. I think Cameron Green has just clocked Christmas #AUSvSA

