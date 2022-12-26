"MI Blood" - Mumbai Indians fans rejoice as Cameron Green dazzles with the ball on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa

Young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green turned the tables on South Africa in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he delivered a memorable bowling spell. His maiden fifer in Test cricket sent the Mumbai Indians fans into a frenzy after the youngster bagged a mega contract at the IPL 2023 auction held in Kochi on Friday, December 23.
Green became the most expensive Australian player in the IPL auction as the Mumbai Indians shelled out ₹17.50 crore to secure his services after an intense bidding war with the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
MI owner Akash Ambani later remarked that the 23-year-old was on their radar for a long time. The Aussie cricketer came into the spotlight after a cracking three-match T20I series against India in September as he blasted two fifties in three innings while opening.
Meanwhile, Green was a game-changer on Day 1 of the second Test against the Proteas as he broke the 119-run stand between Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen. The all-rounder took the last four of the five wickets to bowl the visitors out for 189. Earlier, he accounted for Theunis de Bruyn's dismissal.
Before the Boxing Day Test, the 23-year-old was quoted as saying by Perth Now:
"I only bowled three overs for the game and batted about 20 balls. It has definitely been a weird start to the summer for myself, not having to do too much. Being the all-rounder you are kind of like the guy to help out if the team needs. At the moment it feels like I am not really needed in a way, but that is obviously a sign of how well we are playing."
Australia, who took a 1-0 series lead after a hard-fought six-wicket victory in the first Test in Brisbane, asked South Africa to bat first at the MCG. By Lunch, the host left the Proteas reeling at 58-4, with only skipper Dean Elgar scoring more than 20. The 119-run stand between Jansen and Verreynne restored some sanity to South Africa's innings; however, it was short-lived.
