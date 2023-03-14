MI vs GG weather update: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 12

An uninterrupted game awaits fans at the Brabourne Stadium when Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against Gujarat Giants (GG) on Tuesday, March 14.

Mumbai are still the only team undefeated in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. Their bowling and batting have been up to the mark, with players chipping in with match-winning contributions as and when needed.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has led the team from the front with a couple of match-winning performances. Mumbai have four wins from as many games and will hope to make it five victories in a row.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have had a dismal campaign so far in WPL 2023. They have only managed to win one out of four games and languish fourth in the points table just above Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Laura Wolvaardt, who was roped in as Beth Mooney's replacement, failed to make a mark in the last game, getting out for one. She will look to make a mark at the top as the Giants look to end Mumbai's winning run.

Mumbai Weather - Brabourne Stadium weather report on March 14 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain breaks when Mumbai Indians lock horns with Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all.

The temperature will hover between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius, however, the real feel will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature.

It will be hot and humid and players will have to drink enough liquids to keep them hydrated.

MI vs GG Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, and Chloe Tryon.

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, and Annabel Sutherland.

