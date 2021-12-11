Michael Atherton explains why England omitted Stuart Broad and James Anderson from first Ashes Test

Former England captain Michael Atherton has tried to justify Joe Root's decision to omit James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the first Ashes Test. Atherton reviewed the visitors' nine-wicket loss on day four in Brisbane as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Root's decision to exclude England's two leading wicket-takers for the opening Test invited severe backlash. The tourists reportedly wanted to keep Anderson and Broad fresh for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Writing in his column for The Times, Atherton recalled how Anderson broke down and was ruled out of the series after injuring himself in the first Ashes 2019 Test. Atherton also justified Broad's exclusion after the bowler endured a toe injury against India last summer.

He wrote:

"Root is on solid ground defending the non-selection of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Before eviscerating him for leaving more than a thousand Test wickets on the bench, remember the heavy criticism when Anderson played at Edgbaston in 2019 on the back of an injury and little match practice and got injured badly enough to put himself out of the series?"

"There was a torrent of criticism then. It would have been a brave man to select him or Broad, who tore his calf so badly last summer and has not played since August."

While the 53-year old felt Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were effective, he lamented Ben Stokes' lack of intensity. Atherton continued:

"Wood was certainly game and, with Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes, offered control and enough penetration. But a three-man attack is not enough: Ben Stokes, unsurprisingly after such a long lay-off, did not look match-sharp, and Jack Leach had no answer to the premeditated attack from Australia’s phalanx of left-handers."

Contrary to expectations, Stokes endured a poor game with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder, returning to action for the first time since August, conceded 65 runs in 12 overs. With the bat, the left-hander only made 5 and 14 as England lost heavily.

"Root knows that this is his last chance to become an Ashes-winning captain" - Michael Atherton

Joe Root (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton said that the nine-wicket win would hurt as Australia could coast to a comfortable series victory from here on. Citing it as Root's final chance to become an Ashes-winning captain, Atherton added:

"Root knows that this is his last chance to become an Ashes-winning captain. He’s had two goes at it already, in 2017 here and two years ago in England. It is rare for an England captain to get a third opportunity."

"He is four years into his captaincy already, a point in time where most of his predecessors have started to feel the pinch. This is it; no more chances. Which is why the defeat will hurt so much."

The world's top-ranked Test batter hasn't led England to an Ashes series win in three attempts thus far. Root's first Ashes series as captain was in 2017-18, which England lost 4-0, followed by a 2-2 result in 2019.

The second Test begins on 16th December in Adelaide.

