T20 World Cup 2021: "The most straightforward swap would be to move Jonny Bairstow to the top of the order" - Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton thinks the national team have the perfect replacement for Jason Roy in Jonny Bairstow to open the innings for the remaining fixtures of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Michael Atherton feels that even if players perform different roles, the team's balance should not be affected.

Jason Roy suffered a calf injury while batting in England's last group game against South Africa. The right-handed batter could not complete his innings and had to be helped off the pitch.

Roy later appeared on crutches and has now been officially ruled out of the tournament.

Writing in his column for The Times, Atherton suggested that England's best bet was to open the innings with Jonny Bairstow. Atherton observed that Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone are also contenders to do so.

"They will have to make changes, and the most straightforward swap would be to move Jonny Bairstow, who has opened for England often in T20 cricket, to the top of the order and slot Sam Billings, a good finisher, in the middle order.

"That would require minimal disruption and allow both players to settle in roles they are accustomed to, while maintaining the same balance."

The 53-year old added:

"Given that England have so many cricketers with all-round capabilities, there are other options. Dawid Malan could open; so could Moeen Ali, who has been increasingly used as a floater in the order (Ali came in at No 3 against South Africa to try to exploit a short leg-side boundary against the left-arm spin of Keshav Maharaj).

"Liam Livingstone, who on Saturday night hit one of the biggest sixes I have ever seen, has also opened in T20 cricket. If Eoin Morgan wanted to switch the balance of his team, a bowler could replace Roy."

Roy's opening combination with Jos Buttler has been one of the most successful in the tournament.

The South Africa-born batter scored 123 runs in five matches at 30.75, striking at 138.20, before being ruled out.

"A considerable achievement given the first-choice players that are missing" - Atherton on England reaching knockouts

Atherton also wrote that England have made the knockouts despite missing their key players, which is a testament to their enormous depth. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Nevertheless, England qualified in the first place, a considerable achievement given the first-choice players that are missing. Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Stokes, Mills and now Roy would all be counted as first-choice or near enough.

"Yet England march on, a testament to the strength in depth created in limited-overs cricket in recent years, since the ECB switched its focus away from Test cricket predominantly."

England suffered their only loss of the tournament as South Africa beat them by 10 runs in Sharjah on Saturday. The Three Lions face New Zealand next in the semi-finals.

The two sides also clashed in the 2016 World T20 semi-final, where Eoin Morgan and co. beat Kane Williamson's men to reach the final.

