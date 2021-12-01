"David Warner will destroy them in Australian conditions" - Michael Clarke's predicts England to have tough time in the Ashes series

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has warned Stuart Broad and England of the challenges they could face in the forthcoming Ashes series Down Under. Michael Clarke feels Stuart Broad won't be able to get the better of David Warner, unlike the 2019 Ashes series in England.

Stuart Broad thoroughly dominated David Warner in the 2019 Ashes, dismissing the southpaw seven times. Warner looked clueless against the right-arm seamer throughout the series and averaged 9.50 in five Tests. He managed only 95 runs in ten innings. However, Warner is a different beast in Australia.

England’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy 📆 ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CRICKET AUSTRALIA



The dates for the 2021/22 Men’s Ashes series and venues 👇 📆 ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CRICKET AUSTRALIAThe dates for the 2021/22 Men’s Ashes series and venues 👇 https://t.co/GAca7zEG0Y

Speaking on the Big Sports Breakfast, Michael Clarke said David Warner will tear England's bowling unit apart if he gets a start at the Gabba. The 40-year old feels England's bowling attack bar Jofra Archer is vulnerable.

"I’m telling you: if Davey gets a start in this first Test match, if conditions are good for batting at the Gabba, he will be the leading runs scorer. He will smoke this England attack. No Jofra Archer. He will destroy them in Australian conditions. He’s back confident, played well in the World Cup, has that strut back."

Warner has averaged a healthy 58.11 and 63 in the last two Ashes series at home. Broad earlier accepted that bowling to the 35-year old will be vastly different Down Under. England's veteran new-ball bowler also realizes Warner's keenness to succeed after a below-par series in 2019.

"Broad's back might be sore from bowling so many overs" - Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke. (Image Credits: Getty)

Clarke highlighted that Broad's time in Australia will go from bad to worse if he fails to capitalize on his opportunities in Brisbane and Adelaide.

"He’s got two Test matches. He’s got the Gabba and then the day-nighter in Adelaide to either work over David Warner or his back is going to be sore from bowling so many overs."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The first Ashes Test gets underway at the Gabba in Brisbane on the 8th of December. The action shifts to the Adelaide Oval for the second Test, which will be a pink-ball Test.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava