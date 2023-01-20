Michael Clarke's commentary gig for India-Australia Test series in doubt after public altercation with partner Jade Yarborugh

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke runs the risk of losing his commentary gig in India after a public incident with partner Jade Yarborugh. According to Daily Telegraph sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently reviewing the former Aussie batter's spot in the commentary panel.

When The Daily Telegraph first published the footage, recorded by a bystander outside a restaurant in Noosa on January 10, Yarborugh was seen accusing Clarke of cheating on her with celebrity fashion designer and ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards.

The 41-year-old kept denying her claim, but she slapped him across the face at one point.

Following the altercation, one of his sponsored gigs has pulled out, with another in doubt. The commentary gig in India, estimated to fetch US$100,000 (A$145,000) would see the World Cup-winning skipper work alongside his fellow countryman Matthew Hayden as the Australian commentator on the broadcast.

Yarborugh had even mentioned his upcoming India trip during his verbal war, hinting that he had asked his ex to accompany him there.

While speaking to the Daily Telegraph, an embarrassed Clarke accepted full responsibility for the incident and admitted to having been shattered by his actions.

Michael Clarke played an integral role in Australia's series victory over India in the 2004-05 tour

Michael Clarke raises his bat after scoring a hundred. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Clarke was pivotal to Australia's historic series win on Indian soil in the 2004-05 leg. The first Test of the series in Bengaluru saw the right-hander make his debut and score a sparkling 151 to propel Australia to 474.

He finished the series with 400 runs in four Tests at an average of 57.14 and it proved to be Australia's only series win in India since.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.



Congratulations to everyone selected! An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March. Congratulations to everyone selected! https://t.co/3fmCci4d9b

Fourteen years later, Steve Smith's men almost pulled it off, having started the series with a massive 333-run win. However, they fell short in the end. Under Pat Cummins, the current squad will hope to accomplish it. The first Test against India starts on February 9 in Nagpur.

