T20 World Cup 2021: Umpire Michael Gough to isolate for six days following bio-bubble breach 

English umpire Michael Gough has been instructed to quarantine for six days after he was found breaching the bio-bubble protocols set in place at the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

Gough was found to be stepping out of the tournament bio-bubble premises on October 29 (Friday) without permission to meet some people.

Tournament protocol dictates that close contacts will be isolated for a period of six days while positive cases will be isolated for 11 days, even if the individual is asymptomatic.

At the moment, Gough is quarantined in his hotel room and is being tested every alternate day. An ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying to The Daily Mirror:

"The Bio-Security Advisory Committee has instructed umpire Michael Gough to isolate for six days due to a breach of the event bio-security protocols."

Gough will come back if all his tests return negative during the six-day isolation period. However, it is to be seen whether the ICC plans on issuing any punishment for his breach or let the official off with a warning.

Gough was slated to officiate the India vs New Zealand encounter

The English umpire was in place to stand as the umpire for the Super 12s clash between India and New Zealand in Dubai which took place on October 31. As a result, he was replaced by South African official Marais Erasumus.

He has already officiated a handful of matches across the qualifying stages and the Super 12s stage as well. He stood as the official for the very first Super 12s contest between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi.

Gough is considered one of the best umpires in recent times and has a formidable record of 95.1 per cent decisions standing as accurate following reviews.

He also officiated the inaugural World Test Championship final earlier this year between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

