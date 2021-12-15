"The English will certainly attack him a little bit" - Michael Hussey on wounded David Warner's inclusion in squad

Former Australian batter Michael Hussey feels playing David Warner in the second Test could be a risky prospect for the team. The left-handed opener suffered multiple blows to his ribs in the first Test which has reportedly left several bruises on his body.

Skipper Pat Cummins put the speculation of Warner's participation in the pink ball Test to bed by confirming his place in the playing XI. He will continue to open the innings with Marcus Harris.

Hussey noted that Warner's tremendous record in Adelaide with the pink ball, which is highlighted by a triple hundred against Pakistan, could have prompted Cummins to play in the contest. While previewing the second Test on Cricbuzz, Hussey said:

"Playing Warner is a risk and I'm sure it'll be on his mind. The English will certainly attack him a little bit. It will be interesting to see how David Warner goes about it. It's not nice playing when you have got an injury. It's on your mind and you can't fully concentrate."

Hussey claimed that he was particularly impressed with Marnus Labuschagne's innings in the first innings of the Gabba Test. The 46-year-old also acknowledged Mitchell Starc's prowess with the pink ball and labeled the two players Australia's key players in the day-night Test. Hussey added:

"I was so impressed with the way Marnus Labuschagne played at the Gabba, so he is the key player for Australia in this Test. It was a high-quality innings in difficult conditions when England were going hard and had the ball moving around. He just looked a different class. He has got runs in Adelaide before and once he gets in, he's hard to dislodge. Another one is Mitchell Starc, a lot of critics out there but his record in pink-ball Tests is out of this world."

Labuschagne played a crucial knock of 72 on Day 2 of the first Test. The newly crowned World No. 2 batsman in Test cricket walked into bat at 10-1 and forged a 156-run partnership with David Warner. The stand for the second wicket arguably took the game away from England.

Jhye Richardson is a good selection: Hussey

With Josh Hazlewood being unavailable, a vacant spot was touted to be filled by either Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser. Hussey praised Australia's decision to select Richardson in the playing XI and noted the team's depth when it came to their fast bowling department. Hussey added:

"Jhye Richardson is a good selection. Australia are lucky that they have good depth to cover the loss of Josh Hazlewood. But he is going to be a big loss because he is one of the best fast bowlers in the world. Richardson had the opportunity to go back into the IPL, chose not to and played in the Sheffield Shield. He's a skillful bowler, good pace, not as tall as Hazlewood but he can swing the ball both ways."

The second Ashes Test will begin tomorrow (December 16) at the Adelaide Oval. The contest will be contested with the pink ball and it will only be the second-ever day-night Test in Ashes history.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar