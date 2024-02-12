Michael Vaughan feels Australia have no 'mongrel' ahead of 2025 Ashes after David Warner's retirement 

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes David Warner's retirement from Test cricket has robbed Australia of a "mongrel" in their side ahead of the 2025 Ashes series Down Under. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Warner's absence makes Australia a very "nice team to play against".

Warner, 37, retired from Test cricket after the three-match series against Pakistan this summer. While the left-handed batter is known for his brash personality on the field, his aggressive approach as an opener has been the chief building block of Australia's success. He retired with 8786 runs in 112 Tests at 44.59 with 26 tons.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan wrote:

"Another factor with Warner’s departure is that Australia just seem a really nice team to play against. There’s no mongrel, no Aussie larrikin in the team. There used to be about eight of them, then it went down to one in Warner. I'm not sure any of them are like that now."

While the 48-year-old backed Steve Smith to be a successful opener, he feels Marnus Labuschagne has run out of luck that made him one of the most prolific Test batters. Vaughan went on to point out that Travis Head is vulnerable against high pace.

He wrote:

"I think Steve Smith will prove to be an outstanding opener with Usman Khawaja, but the question is around the knock-on for the middle order, where he was so brilliant.

"Marnus Labuschagne is in a lean spell, has been found out a bit technically, and perhaps the luck he enjoyed at the start of his Test career (when 50 per cent of the chances he offered seemed to be dropped) has run out.

"Travis Head is a brilliant risk-taker, but you have tough periods if you play that way, and against high pace he looks vulnerable."

Smith was unsuccessful in his first three innings as an opener before hitting his straps in the fourth dig in Brisbane against the West Indies. Although the right-hander carried his bat with an unbeaten 91, Australia lost by eight runs.

"They have no replacement for Nathan Lyon" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan also expressed concern for veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who will be 38 by 2025 Ashes and Australia lack a replacement for him. He wrote:

"They have no replacement for Nathan Lyon, who will be 38 by that series and is already suffering muscle injuries. There’s no one waiting in the wings to do anything like the job Lyon does in Australian conditions. Todd Murphy is a promising bowler who can do it in India when it’s ragging."

Furthermore, the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper pointed out that Australia's pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will struggle to play five Tests as age will catch up to them. He wrote:

"By the end of the Ashes, Mitchell Starc will be almost 36, Josh Hazlewood will be 35, and Cummins will be 32. They are great players, but that is the sort of age where they cannot just peel off all five Tests like they have in the past, and injuries will creep in. They need to find back-up."

Australia hold the Ashes currently, having retained it during the 2023 leg in England.

