"The one bowler who did really wanna get a fifer" - Michael Vaughan lauds 'magnificent' Stuart Broad for his five-wicket haul in 4th Ashes Test 

Ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan has heaped praise on Stuart Broad after the pacer took an enthralling fifer in the 4th Ashes Test in Sydney. According to the former England batter, Broad was desperate for a five-wicket haul owing to his non-selection for the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests.

On a day that belonged to Usman Khawaja's masterful ton, Broad was perhaps the most consistent performer for the visitors. After dismissing David Warner for the 13th time in his career, the right-arm pacer got rid of Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja, completing his 19th Test fifer.

Michael Vaughan, who reviewed Day 2 with Fox sports, praised Broad's character. While criticizing England for dropping the veteran on two seamer-conducive wickets (Brisbane and Melbourne), Vaughan commended Broad's performance in Sydney and said:

"Broad's character is never in question. And you knew that he was gonna react. Pretty much everything have gone wrong for England on this tour. And I reckon the one bowler who did really wanna get a fifer was Stuart Broad here. Why didn't he play on a green top in Melbourne? England got it completely wrong. But you have seen a class act in Stuard Broad."

Vaughan added:

"His bowling today was magnificent. He bowled the right amount of deliveries in the right zone. You can tell how outstanding he was from his run-up. He's got that inner spirit which you have to have at this level."

"He has got that competitiveness" - Shane Warne on Stuart Broad

Australia v England - 4th Test: Day 2

Bowling 29 overs in total, Broad bowled his heart out on a tricky surface at the SCG. With his striking performance, he is now the second-highest wicket-taker for England in the Ashes. Broad has also surpassed Bob Willis' tally of 123 Test scalps.

Shane Warne, who has played against Broad in the past, was quick to applaud the Englishman. While speaking about Broad's competitiveness, Warne highlighted the 35-year-old's fighting spirit. Warne told Fox sports:

"He has got that competitiveness. He really wants to do well. And I mean everyone wants to go well but there's that little bit extra like... 'come on, bring it on' attitude. He was outstanding."

Also Read Article Continues below

Led by Khawaja's 137, the hosts put up a formidable score of 416/8 in the first innings. England's openers in Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley survived five overs till Stumps, taking their total to 13/0.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar