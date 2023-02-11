"Might actually be playing spin better than Kohli" - Fans go into a frenzy as Mohammed Shami plays a quickfire knock in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Mohammed Shami played a handy knock to put Team India in pole position in the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday, February 11.

The hosts began the day at 321/7 with overnight batters Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel taking guard. Jadeja managed to add only four more runs to his tally of 66 before debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy knocked him over.

The dismissal saw Shami arrive in the middle and exhibit some good shots. The senior fast bowler had a rock-solid defense and often moved his feet back and forth to keep Murphy and Nathan Lyon at bay during his 47-ball stay.

Fans were extremely delighted with how Shami applied himself against world-class bowlers and added 52 runs with Axar for the ninth wicket. Many jokingly reckoned that he looked more at ease than Virat Kohli while playing against spin.

Here are some of the reactions:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Ridiculous from Shami, he has cut a ball viciously turning into the stumps, in front of square for a boundary. Easily the best shot of the day. Ridiculous from Shami, he has cut a ball viciously turning into the stumps, in front of square for a boundary. Easily the best shot of the day.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer "I picked up many wickets, but Shami's wicket is priceless": Todd Murphy after retirement. #INDvAUS "I picked up many wickets, but Shami's wicket is priceless": Todd Murphy after retirement. #INDvAUS

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Fun Fact: Shami has more sixes than Kohli in Test cricket. Fun Fact: Shami has more sixes than Kohli in Test cricket.

KSR @KShriniwasRao #INDvsAUS



Oh God, now Shami is doctoring sixes! Oh God, now Shami is doctoring sixes! #INDvsAUSOh God, now Shami is doctoring sixes!

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh Shami might actually be playing spin better than Kohli over here. 🥲 Shami might actually be playing spin better than Kohli over here. 🥲

Karthik Raj @kartcric It might sound filmy, but first India run riot with their bowlers, then somehow pile on runs even with half the batsmen failing, the lower order adds onto the agony and as if to end the last lease of life, Umesh and Shami smack some balls over the fence to finish the job It might sound filmy, but first India run riot with their bowlers, then somehow pile on runs even with half the batsmen failing, the lower order adds onto the agony and as if to end the last lease of life, Umesh and Shami smack some balls over the fence to finish the job

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 What has been extremely impressive about Shami is his defense. The tail-enders have worked on their ability to hang around in the last couple of years - seen it with Bumrah too and Vikram Rathour has had a big hand there. The sixes - well Shami is always an entertainer #INDvsAUS What has been extremely impressive about Shami is his defense. The tail-enders have worked on their ability to hang around in the last couple of years - seen it with Bumrah too and Vikram Rathour has had a big hand there. The sixes - well Shami is always an entertainer #INDvsAUS

Rasesh Mandani @rkmrasesh Lots of school kids in. Shami keeping them entertained. He's the one with most sixes in the match #INDvAUS Lots of school kids in. Shami keeping them entertained. He's the one with most sixes in the match #INDvAUS

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Well played, Mohammad Shami. A crucial 37 runs in 47 balls with 3 sixes. A very fine innings! Well played, Mohammad Shami. A crucial 37 runs in 47 balls with 3 sixes. A very fine innings! https://t.co/DvaRbNgc5i

Cricket Wala Ladka @cricketwalaldka

#INDvsAUS Fox Sports admin watching Shami hitting sixes with so much ease on this doctored pitch. Fox Sports admin watching Shami hitting sixes with so much ease on this doctored pitch. #INDvsAUS https://t.co/5F0Q1jTMWs

Ashish Magotra @clutchplay Is this really Shami batting? What a shot!! Is this really Shami batting? What a shot!!

Gabbar @GabbbarSingh Even Shami out-scored KL.



The best part about KL Rahul is that whenever he fails, some other senior batsmen also fail, so the accusation gets diluted. And he survives. 🥲 Even Shami out-scored KL.The best part about KL Rahul is that whenever he fails, some other senior batsmen also fail, so the accusation gets diluted. And he survives. 🥲

Nish Navalkar @YUVI_NISH



#INDvAUS Classic back & across square cut against the turn from Shami, reminiscent of our current Coach! Classic back & across square cut against the turn from Shami, reminiscent of our current Coach!#INDvAUS

Raj Nathwani🇮🇳 @rajnatuu

#BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #INDvsAUS Shami is doing what Surya is expected to do Shami is doing what Surya is expected to do 😂😂#BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #INDvsAUS

Shami scored 37 runs off 47 balls, with the help of three sixes and two boundaries. Interestingly, the Bengal pacer has now smacked more sixes (25) in red-ball cricket than Kohli (24).

Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel help India take 223 runs lead

Team India were well-placed at 328/8 when Mohammed Shami joined hands with Axar Patel in the middle of the park. They added 52 runs for the ninth wicket, with the pacer doing the bulk of the scoring for the side.

Axar was happy to drop the anchor and watch Shami run the show. The veteran bowler spent a lot of time batting in the nets during the off-season in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh and it was on display today.

Axar took over once Todd Murphy got Shami out for his seventh scalp and scored a quickfire 19 before Pat Cummins knocked him over. The Gujarat all-rounder finished as India's second-highest run-scorer after Rohit Sharma with 84 runs from 174 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and one six.

