"Might actually be playing spin better than Kohli" - Fans go into a frenzy as Mohammed Shami plays a quickfire knock in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Mohammed Shami played a handy knock to put Team India in pole position in the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday, February 11.
The hosts began the day at 321/7 with overnight batters Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel taking guard. Jadeja managed to add only four more runs to his tally of 66 before debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy knocked him over.
The dismissal saw Shami arrive in the middle and exhibit some good shots. The senior fast bowler had a rock-solid defense and often moved his feet back and forth to keep Murphy and Nathan Lyon at bay during his 47-ball stay.
Fans were extremely delighted with how Shami applied himself against world-class bowlers and added 52 runs with Axar for the ninth wicket. Many jokingly reckoned that he looked more at ease than Virat Kohli while playing against spin.
Here are some of the reactions:
Shami scored 37 runs off 47 balls, with the help of three sixes and two boundaries. Interestingly, the Bengal pacer has now smacked more sixes (25) in red-ball cricket than Kohli (24).
Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel help India take 223 runs lead
Team India were well-placed at 328/8 when Mohammed Shami joined hands with Axar Patel in the middle of the park. They added 52 runs for the ninth wicket, with the pacer doing the bulk of the scoring for the side.
Axar was happy to drop the anchor and watch Shami run the show. The veteran bowler spent a lot of time batting in the nets during the off-season in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh and it was on display today.
Axar took over once Todd Murphy got Shami out for his seventh scalp and scored a quickfire 19 before Pat Cummins knocked him over. The Gujarat all-rounder finished as India's second-highest run-scorer after Rohit Sharma with 84 runs from 174 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and one six.
