"Might find it hard to be in this World Cup squad" - Dinesh Karthik on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently predicted a bright future for Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying that the southpaw could serve the Indian team for at least a decade.

Karthik, however, suggested that Jaiswal will have to wait for his turn as he might not make the cut for the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 later this year. He reckoned that the youngster is likely to get an extended run post the 50-over showpiece event.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik explained:

"There is a man who looks like he could very well be a 10-year player. He is a left-hander, knows how to leave a ball, knows how to defend it if it is hard, but most importantly, you want him to play a few shots, and my God, he can really go after you. You get the feeling he might find it hard to be in this World Cup squad, but post the World Cup, I don't see anybody stopping him."

It is worth mentioning that Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat in his debut Test series against the West Indies. The left-handed batter countered the opposition bowlers with aplomb, finishing as the highest run-getter with 266 runs across three innings.

Jaiswal has been picked for the Asian Games 2023, indicating that national selectors might not consider him for the ICC ODI World Cup, given that the two events will overlap each other.

"Needs a little bit of patience from our side" - Dinesh Karthik on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill failed to make a significant impact in the recently concluded two-match Test series, batting in his new No.3 position. Dinesh Karthik has come out in support of the batter, urging fans to give the youngster some more time before writing him off.

Karthik highlighted how the talented young gun has ruled the roost in white-ball cricket lately. He claimed that Gill would translate the red-hot form into Test matches as well if he gets a few more chances.

"Shubman Gill, we all expect the world out of him, and just like in T20 cricket, I think he is starting out slowly," Dinesh Karthik said. "If you look at his scores in the recent past in Test cricket, nothing great to write home about. He has really made a mark in ODI cricket and T20 cricket. Now for him to make it in Test cricket, I think he has the skill and potential. He needs a little bit of patience from our side."

Shubman Gill will next be seen in action during India's upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The opening match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27.