Mitchell Starc’s five-fer blows India away for 117 in 26 overs in 2nd ODI

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc claimed 5/53 as the visitors bundled out India for 117 in 26 overs in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19. Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) also came up with good support acts.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India lost Shubman Gill for a duck in the first over. The opener slashed a full delivery outside off from Starc and was caught at point. India captain Rohit Sharma (13) had a waft at a wide delivery from the left-arm seamer and was caught at slip.

For the second match in a row, Starc trapped Suryakumar Yadav lbw for a golden duck. In a near-action replay of his dismissal in the first ODI, SKY was caught in no man’s land by a fullish delivery that swung in late. As Suryakumar walked back, India were in massive trouble at 32/3.

There was no rescue act from KL Rahul this time as he too was caught plumb in front by another probing delivery from Starc. The left-arm pacer got the ball to shape in from middle stump. Rahul (9) went for the flick, but the right-handed batter was beaten for pace as well and was late in getting his bat down.

Steve Smith then pulled off a spectacular one-handed catch to leave the hosts in tatters at 49/5. Hardik Pandya (1) poked at a good length delivery outside off from Abbott and the edge was gobbled up by Smith at slip, who flung himself to his right and took a blinder.

Abbott run through Indian lower-order after Starc magic

Amid a flurry of wickets, Virat Kohli held one end up and gave India hopes of a revival. However, after hitting a few impressive boundaries, he too was dismissed for 31 off 35 balls. Kohli missed a full and straight delivery from Ellis as he looked to play across the line and was hit in front of the stumps.

Ravindra Jadeja (16) too failed to make a significant contribution. He added 20 runs for the seventh wicket with Axar Patel (29*) before being caught behind off Ellis. Jadeja was undone by the bounce as he tried to guide one down to deep thirdman.

Kuldeep Yadav (4) and Mohammed Shami (0) fell to Abbott off successive deliveries. Kuldeep pulled the pacer to forward square leg, while Shami poked at a full delivery outside off without moving his feet and was caught behind.

Axar took on Starc and whacked him for consecutive sixes in the 26th over. After lofting a full delivery down the ground, the left-hander nonchalantly flicked the next ball over fine leg.

Starc, however, had the last laugh. He beat Mohammed Siraj (0) all ends up and knocked him over to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs.

