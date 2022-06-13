"I suppose I am officially unretired" - Moeen Ali confirms his willingness to play Test cricket ahead of Pakistan tour

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has declared himself available for Test cricket moving forward, claiming he is "officially unretired" from the format. The southpaw also hinted at returning to the side for England's Pakistan tour this winter.

Ali announced his retirement from Test cricket in September 2021, telling ESPNCricinfo that he felt done with the format and hoped to play the final Test of that summer. However, the spin-bowling all-rounder said on Saturday that he will return to Test cricket if Brendon McCullum wants him to.

#bbccricket Moeen Ali has retired from Test cricket.The England all-rounder spoke to @bbctms about why he is no longer playing the format.Listen to the full interview on @BBCSounds Moeen Ali has retired from Test cricket.The England all-rounder spoke to @bbctms about why he is no longer playing the format.🎧 Listen to the full interview on @BBCSounds.#bbccricket

During the third day of the Trent Bridge Test against New Zealand, he was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying the he had discussions with Brendon McCullum about the upcoming Pakistan tour.

The off-spinner added that it was difficult to deny him. The Birmingham-born player stated that he would love to play under Ben Stokes and McCullum.

"I spoke to McCullum this morning, and we did discuss Pakistan this winter. The door is always open, and yeah, I suppose, I am officially unretired. He is a very difficult person to say no to. I find that very, very hard. He is very convincing and to be honest I would love to play under him and Ben Stokes. They are both very aggressive and I think I would suit their cricket a bit more. At the time I said I was retired I felt like I was done. I felt really tired with cricket."

The 34-year-old has played 64 Tests, scoring 2,914 runs at 28.29 with five centuries. His off-spin has yielded a healthy 195 scalps at 36.66 with five fifers. However, Ali hasn't scored a Test hundred since December 2016 when he did so against India.

"When, or if, Baz McCullum wants me, I'll definitely play in Pakistan" - Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali told BBC Test Match Special on Saturday that he remains open to playing Test cricket if McCullum wants him to and would love to feature in the Pakistan tour. The 34-year-old also conceded the fact that since he has a family background in Pakistan, it would be special to play there.

"When, or if, Baz McCullum wants me, I'll definitely play in Pakistan. I have played Pakistan Super League out there a few years ago but it's not the same. To travel with an England side there having family background from that part of the world will be amazing. It would be a historic event because of England not touring there for so many years. I know the support and love you can get out there, they love cricket. It's really something that's very appealing for sure."

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo England will play two additional men’s T20Is to the five T20Is originally planned when they will tour Pakistan in September/October 2022 England will play two additional men’s T20Is to the five T20Is originally planned when they will tour Pakistan in September/October 2022 https://t.co/vkLa0A25Mx

The English team is scheduled to play three Tests and seven T20Is from September to December 2022.

