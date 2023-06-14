"Moeen Ali has got to step up to the plate"- Brad Hogg on veteran all-rounder ahead of Ashes 2023

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg feels all-rounder Moeen Ali has to deliver for England in the Ashes beginning from Friday, June 16. The off-spinner was convinced to come out of Test retirement and replace the injured Jack leach after having a conversation with captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Hogg shed light on how Ali hasn't played first-class cricket for almost two years. He also pointed on how many have been saying it was unfair on the other spinners not to be picked as they put in the hard yards in County cricket.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Brad Hogg explained how there will be pressure on Moeen Ali to perform straightaway. He said:

"Moeen Ali has got to step up to the plate. He hasn’t played first class cricket for a long time and there’s a lot of talk that there should be importance given to those who play first class cricket rather than those who have taken T20 cricket at the helm."

Brad Hogg on importance of England's counter-attack

Brad Hogg also believes England need to put pressure on the Australian bowlers, particularly left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon as that would force skipper Pat Cummins to shift to other plans immediately.

While Hogg lauded England's brand of cricket in the video, he feels Australia have a stronger team on paper. He stated:

"England also have to attack Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon early and put pressure on the decisions that Cummins has to make in the middle. It is going to be a close contest. I think Australia have got the better line-up this particular series."

The first Test will be played at Edgbaston, a venue where Australia had a commanding win in the previous Ashes in England. The hosts would definitely want to avenge that and get off to a great start.

