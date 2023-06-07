"Moeen Ali's recall is great stuff" - Twitter reacts to England all-rounder's decision to come out of retirement for Ashes

Cricket fans learned on Wednesday that England all-rounder Moeen Ali has come out of retirement in Test cricket for the upcoming Ashes series.

Ali, who retired from the red-ball format in September 2021, has been added to England's Test squad for the 2023 Ashes as a replacement for left-arm spinner Jack Leach. The latter played in England's season-opening Test against Ireland but was ruled out of the upcoming contest against Australia due to an injury.

Moeen had retired from Test cricket to focus on white-ball cricket (ODIs and T20Is). He is a key part of England's white-ball squads.

However, recent discussions with skipper Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum, and England men's team's managing director Rob Key persuaded him to reverse his decision.

Explaining how the England team management convinced the 35-year-old to return to Test cricket, Key stated:

"We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign. We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign.”

Many fans expressed their joy at Moeen Ali's comeback to red-ball cricket. But some also voiced concerns as the England all-rounder hasn't played first-class cricket since the Oval Test against India in September 2021.

A look at Moeen Ali's Test stats

Moeen Ali played 64 Tests for the Three Lions from 2014 to 2021. He scored 2,914 runs in 111 innings at an average of 28.29 with the help of 14 half-centuries and five centuries.

The off-spinner accounted for 195 wickets at 36.66 with his best figures being 6/53. He even picked up a hat-trick in 2017 against South Africa. Moeen would get the opportunity to complete 3000 Test runs and 200 wickets, and if he gets there, will become the 16th player to achieve the landmark.

The all-rounder has featured in three Ashes series - 2015, 2017-18, and 2019 - with the upcoming one being his third at home. He has scored 476 runs against Australia at 25.05 in 11 Tests and picked up 20 wickets at 64.65.

