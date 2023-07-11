Moeen Ali set to continue at No. 3; to have additional practice sessions: Reports 

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to get an extended run at the No. 3 position for England for the last two Ashes 2023 Tests, according to reports.

The experiment to send the southpaw in at No. 3 did not work in Headingley as he scored just 5(15) in the second innings. However, as per reports from The Guardian, England's think tank are quite keen to continue with their ploy of Ali at No. 3. The all-rounder is reportedly set to have additional net sessions in the period leading up to the fourth Test to ensure he gets used to the moving ball and sorts out any technical issues.

Ollie Pope's shoulder injury had pushed England to let Harry Brook bat at the No. 3 position in the first innings of the Headingley Test. However, the young right-hander seems well-settled at the No. 5 position, where he scored a fantastic 75 in the second innings to make a comeback in the series.

The hosts wouldn't really want to tinker with what's working for them with Joe Root and No. 4 and Harry Brook at No. 5, which is probably why they are looking at Moeen Ali to fulfill the role until the end of the Test.

Like Moeen Ali, England keen on backing Jonny Bairstow

Reports also suggested that England are keen to give wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow the backing for the final two Tests despite the string of low scores that he has had in Ashes 2023.

Bairstow scored a half-century in Edgbaston, but has disappointed since and many cricket experts feel that his wicketkeeping isn't up to the mark. While there's an option to call up Ben Foakes to the squad, the hosts are reportedly interested in giving Bairstow the extended run as they believe in his ability.

Manchester might offer a bit of turn, making Moeen Ali's role crucial with the ball as well for England.

