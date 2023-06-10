Mohammad Kaif criticizes India for taking "a lot of time to warm up" in WTC Final

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels India took "a lot of time to warm up" before showing their best skills in the World Test Championship Final at the Oval.

Australia ended the Day 3 of the Test on Friday at 123/4 with a handsome lead of 296 runs. It was the best day for Rohit Sharma's men though. After a poor batting display on Day 2, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur took their score close to 300 before the bowling attack also showed more control and tactical nous.

Kaif lauded these efforts but regretted that they didn't come before.

"Too late in the Test but Rahane, Shardul show resistance," he tweeted. "Bowlers too improve, if only they had bowled better in the first innings. India took a lot of time to warm up at Oval. #WTC23Final"

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif Too late in the Test but Rahane, Shardul show resistance. Bowlers too improve, if only they had bowled better in the first innings. India took a lot of time to warm up at Oval. #WTC23Final Too late in the Test but Rahane, Shardul show resistance. Bowlers too improve, if only they had bowled better in the first innings. India took a lot of time to warm up at Oval. #WTC23Final

How the bowlers dealt with Travis Head in this match was a case in point for Kaif's remarks. In the first innings, despite being aware of his short-ball weaknesses, they didn't test him with that until he neared his century but went for it immediately on Saturday and built enough pressure to get him out for 18 (27).

A tricky (or impossible?) chase awaits India

Australia v IND - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Three

Australia have threatened to run away with the game multiple times and some would feel they already have here. This is considering that the highest score chased in the fourth innings at the Oval is 263, and Australia already have a 296-run lead.

India will need to get Australia out under a 400-run lead to have even a slight hope of winning. Even then, there's a 55% and 88% chance of rain on the final two days respectively. Rain breaks will make things complicated if Rohit and Rahul Dravid try to go for a win; the cooler conditions might suit Australian bowlers too.

You can catch the live updates of Day 4 here.

Poll : 0 votes