IND vs SL 2021: Mohammad Kaif makes a compelling case for Shikhar Dhawan as an Indian opener in T20 World Cup

While the debate around the Indian openers at the T20 World Cup has been mostly centered on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, former batsman Mohammad Kaif has put forward a compelling case for Shikhar Dhawan as well.

Kaif noted that Shikhar Dhawan, who will captain India in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, has been one of the most consistent T20 performers in the past few years. He said the southpaw will not only try and impress with his leadership but also his batting in the coming months.

In reply to Sportskeeda's query, Kaif said in a press conference:

"He is very excited to lead the side. He's been there for the last many years, he's been playing at his very best at the moment. He's been in fantastic form in the IPL. This tour as a player and as a captain is very important for Shikhar Dhawan and then the IPL coming up in the UAE is very, very important."

Kaif elaborated further:

"He must be eyeing a spot in the T20 World Cup and deservedly so, he has done so well in the last 2-3 years in the IPL and domestic cricket. He was at his best last year when he got back to back centuries in the UAE, he's still consistently hitting 600-700 runs in the IPL."

Speaking specifically about the neck-to-neck competition for the limited berths, the former batsman asserted that Shikhar Dhawan is 'aware' of the situation.

Kaif added that India would like to pick in-form players for the marquee tournament and Dhawan's name comes right up there. He said:

"I think Shikhar Dhawan is aware of the situation. I've seen him very closely recently and he's been in fantastic form. He has upped his strike-rate as well, and he's covered for the doubts that were being raised about that aspect lately."

Kaif added:

"I think Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and then Virat Kohli - he might open or bat number three - these three or four senior players are in good form and it will benefit the team a lot. You want to have players who have been in good form, good touch with the game, and Shikhar Dhawan is one of them."

I am sure Shikhar Dhawan will have a good time captaining: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif further expressed a firm belief that Shikhar Dhawan will enjoy the added responsibilities of captaining India.

Kaif said the senior opener knows his younger teammates well, and with Rahul Dravid also by his side, it won't be too burdensome. He signed off:

"Captaincy becomes easier once you know the players. Rahul Dravid being the coach will make sure that Shikhar is comfortable and sometimes it's also easier to lead a young side. All these players, play in the IPL, hang out, after the match, they sit together and have a laugh. He's a jolly, comfortable person. He'll have fun with the boys. I am sure he's going to have a good time."

The series will kickstart on July 18 with three ODIs and will be followed by a three-match T20I series starting July 25.

