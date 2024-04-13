Mohammad Kaif has picked his Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup starting in June. Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill are among the potential contenders who didn't find a place in his chosen side.

The Men in Blue will start their campaign in the global T20 extravaganza against Ireland in New York on June 5. They will subsequently face arch-rivals Pakistan, the United States of America and Canada in their other group games.

On the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Mohammad Kaif chose Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma as the openers, and Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper-batter in his preferred playing XI.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal will open alongside Rohit Sharma. Then Virat Kohli at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4, Hardik Pandya at No. 5, and Rishabh Pant at No. 6," he said.

The former India batter picked both Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in his first-choice XI.

"I will keep a lot of all-rounders because you need batting depth. So I will say Axar Patel at No. 7 and Ravindra Jadeja at No. 8. After that, Kuldeep Yadav, who is a skillful bowler, at No. 9. Then two fast bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. That makes it your XI," Kaif explained.

Kaif noted that his chosen XI has a well-rounded bowling attack apart from batting depth. He pointed out that the combination includes three seamers, including Hardik Pandya, and as many spinners.

"I feel you will have to keep Chahal" - Mohammad Kaif on the other 4 members of his squad

Yuzvendra Chahal is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Mohammad Kaif chose Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin as the backup spinner in the squad.

"If I talk about the squad, you will take one more spinner. I feel you will have to keep Chahal. He brings the option of a leg-spinner. Ashwin went last time. He is not taking that many wickets this time (in the IPL). I believe Chahal is a very good bowler in those conditions where the ball will turn," he reasoned.

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag and Mohammed Siraj to complete his 15-member squad.

"Then I will go with Shivam Dube. He is in great form and plays spin splendidly. He drives the game very well after six overs. I will take Riyan Parag's name. He is playing exceptionally well and deserves to be in the squad. That makes it 14, plus I will take Mohammed Siraj's name. Although he is not in form, he is an experienced bowler and has a fantastic overall record," Kaif elaborated.

Kaif also named Jitesh Sharma, KL Rahul and Avesh Khan as the reserve players who should travel with the squad.

Mohammad Kaif's Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Mohammed Siraj

