Mohammed Shami castles Brydon Carse for 10 in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

India's ace pacer Mohammed Shami cleaned up Brydon Carse for his first breakthrough in the ongoing first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Carse departed for just 10 runs, leaving the tourists in a spot of bother at 206/7 with more than 10 overs left in the innings.

The dismissal came in the 40th over of England’s innings. Shami bowled a length ball on off and Carse tried to swing it over the on side. The right-hander only managed a faint edge before getting knocked off by the pacer.

This was a proper you-miss-I-hit dismissal as the off and middle stumps were shattered.

Shami is playing his first 50-over game after the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The Bengal pacer needs four more scalps to complete 200 wickets in ODIs. Overall, he has 452 wickets in international cricket across formats.

He recently impressed with the ball in his previous outing against England in the T20I series. The 34-year-old returned with figures of 3/25 in the fifth game where the Men in Blue won by 150 runs to seal the series 4-1. The senior pacer is crucial to India’s chances of winning the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“He’s far from ready” – Aakash Chopra sceptical about Mohammed Shami's fitness for Champions Trophy

Aakash Chopra recently lauded Mohammed Shami ahead of the Champions Trophy, but wasn't sure about his fitness. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how the pacer is vital for the Men in Blue with Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for the 50-over tournament. He said on his YouTube channel (via Indian Express):

“Four fast bowlers should have 100 percent been there (in the Champions Trophy squad) because whatever we have seen of Mohammed Shami, he did take three wickets in the last match for sure and bowled decently, but he is far from ready.”

“I am not hearing great news about Bumrah’s fitness. However, I won’t believe in hearsay, and won’t share what I heard either,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing match in Nagpur, England were 236/8 after 45 overs, with Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid at the crease, at the time of writing. Debutant Harshit Rana has been the pick of the bowlers with three wickets so far.

