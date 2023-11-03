"Mohammed Shami wasn't given the new ball, or else he would have taken 7 wickets" - Aakash Chopra lauds India's bowling in World Cup win vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has lauded Mohammed Shami for consistently delivering penetrative spells in World Cups, including the ongoing edition.

India set Sri Lanka a 358-run target in their 2023 World Cup league-stage clash in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. Shami then returned figures of 5/18 in five overs as the Lankan Lions were bundled out for 55 and lost the game by a massive 302-run margin.

Reflecting on India's bowling in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Shami might have registered even better figures had he been given the new ball. He said (2:05):

"Mohammed Shami wasn't given the new ball, or else he would have taken seven wickets. He is in such good form. Mohammed Shami is different. 45 wickets in 14 matches, no one has reached the 45-wicket mark quicker than him."

The former India opener pointed out that Shami might not even have been part of the playing XI had Hardik Pandya not gotten injured. He observed:

"He is the highest wicket-taker for India in World Cups and he has taken only 14 innings to reach there. Everyone else is behind him. You played him accidentally. If Hardik Pandya hadn't got injured, he wouldn't have got a chance to play. He has picked up 14 wickets in three games."

Shami was included in the XI at Shardul Thakur's expense when Pandya was ruled out of the last three games because of an ankle injury. The Bengal seamer has made the most of the opportunity given to him by picking up 14 wickets in three matches and surpassing Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath to become India's most successful bowler in World Cup history.

"India have never played a better bowling unit in a World Cup" - Aakash Chopra

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Pathum Nissanka off the first ball of the Sri Lankan innings. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra feels India's current bowling unit is their best-ever in a World Cup. He stated (1:05):

"I believe India have never played a better bowling unit in a World Cup. Of course, the three fast bowlers are there in any case, but Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are there alongside them. India have never had a better bowling unit than this. This is different gravy."

While observing that Jasprit Bumrah's first-ball dismissal of Pathum Nissanka was potentially the ball of the tournament, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Mohammed Siraj is virtually unplayable for the Sri Lankan batters. He elaborated:

"Jasprit Bumrah is a wicket-taking machine. He comes at the start and Irfan (Pathan) called it the ball of the tournament and I agree with him, and then Mohammed Siraj. Looking at him, it seems like he will come and start running against Sri Lanka and wickets will start falling."

Chopra pointed out that the Indian bowlers have restricted opposing teams to 200-225 runs when they have bowled first on good pitches. He added that the Men in Blue defeated England and Sri Lanka by 100 and 302 runs respectively when they bowled second.

