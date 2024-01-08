Mohammed Shami likely to miss first two Tests against England; Suryakumar Yadav set to undergo hernia surgery - Reports 

Team India head into the new year with a few casualties under their belt in the form of Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, among other players. Both players are not even close to making their return to competitive cricket given the tricky nature of their injuries.

Shami reportedly played through an ankle injury over the course of the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign which required treatment once the tournament came to an end. The right-arm pacer missed the entire tour of South Africa after consulting with a specialist in Mumbai. According to a report by the Indian Express, Shami looks all set to miss the first two Tests of the home series against England as well, beginning from January 25 in Hyderabad.

Although the five-match Test series in the subcontinent will largely be focused on the spinners, the pacers will also require rotation. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested from the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. The likes of Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar, who played in South Africa recently, will mark their presence in the Test squad to round up the pace department.

“Shami hasn’t even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England," a source in the Indian board told the Indian Express.

Shami played a total of four Tests in 2023, with his latest one being the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He was initially selected for the South Africa Tests as well, but his participation was subject to fitness.

BCCI likely to send Suryakumar Yadav abroad for surgery

Suryakumar Yadav rolled his ankle during the third and final T20I against South Africa at the Wanderers, and was hence, not named in the squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan, beginning from January 11 onwards.

However, the No.1 ranked T20I batter is also dealing with a hernia, which will require surgery. Suryakumar Yadav is being closely monitored by the BCCI medical team, and is reportedly likely to be sent abroad for the procedure.

"In Yadav’s case he will take more time than expected. After his hernia operation it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training. Hopefully he will be fit during the IPL,” the source said

Suryakumar Yadav was not expected to play a part in the Test series against England. The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) seems the right avenue for him to make his return and get in groove for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

