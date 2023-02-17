Mohammed Shami’s cheeky response to query on Indian pitches: “Baatein banti hai, aapko pata hai. Masala lagta hai”

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami came up with a cheeky response to a query on sub-continent pitches favoring spinners over fast bowlers. He stated that although there is plenty of talk around the topic, it would be wrong to conclude that Indian surfaces offer nothing for pacers.

Shami was one of India’s star performers on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Australia in Delhi. The seasoned pacer claimed 4/60 in 14.4 overs as India bowled out Australia for 263 after losing the toss and fielding first. His scalps included the big ones of David Warner (15) and Travis Head (12).

At a press conference following the end of the opening day’s play, Shami was asked for his views on Indian pitches offering more assistance to spinners than seamers. He replied:

“I feel it would be wrong to say that Indian pitches are specifically for spinners or for fast bowlers. In the current domestic season, fast bowlers have taken wickets and have done well. They know the conditions very well.

"Baatein banti hai aapko pata hai. Masala lagta hai (People keep talking about it, you know. Things are spiced up). But there is something for fast bowlers in Indian wickets. If nothing else, you will definitely get some reverse swing.”

On the topic of pitches, he said that there is not much difference between the various surfaces in the country, stating that, for pacers, bowling in the right areas is paramount. Shami elaborated:

“There is not much difference among pitches in India. Sometimes there is help for pacers early on and you might be able to reverse it with the old ball. You have to bowl in the right areas and maintain your pace when bowling in Indian conditions.”

While Shami shone with four scalps on Day 1 of the Delhi Test, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each.

“If we take a decent lead, it will be very good for us” - Shami

Asked for his assessment on India’s bowling performance, the 32-year-old opined that they did a good job of restricting Australia to 263. He added that if India can take a decent lead, it will put them in a strong position in the Test. Shami concluded:

"We have restricted them to a decent score. Australia have gone in with only one fast bowler. We will have to be careful against the turn and bounce a little, otherwise it’s not that big a score. If we take a decent lead, it will be very good for us."

Responding to Australia’s first-innings total, India went to stumps at 21/0 after nine overs.

