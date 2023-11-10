"Mohammed Shami’s seam is the straightest thing in the world" - Glenn Maxwell amidst 2023 world Cup

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been in awe of the Indian pace attack in the 2023 World Cup, especially Mohammed Shami, who has flown out of the blocks for the Men in Blue. In just four games this World Cup, Shami has a staggering 16 wickets already.

Maxwell opened up on India's pace trio and hailed Shami for his incredible seam position that helps him move the ball both ways. He also spoke about the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj and the skills they bring to the table.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, here's what Glenn Maxwell had to say about Mohammed Shami:

"Mohammed Shami’s seam is the straightest thing in the world. The carpenter’s would love to get a straight angle. Shami is too good with the new ball. We know how good Bumrah is and Siraj is a wicket taker so he might be the guy, one can try and taken on. But his late outswing is so difficult to face."

Glenn Maxwell on how to tackle India's bowling threat

India have arguably had the most well-rounded bowling attack in the World Cup so far, especially with the likes of Shami, Siraj and Bumrah breathing fire with the new ball.

However, Glenn Maxwell believes if the opposition decide to put pressure on the Men in Blue by taking on the bowlers in the powerplay, they could force captain Rohit Sharma to look for plan B.

On this, Maxwell stated:

"I think one of the key things we have found against India is that if you can get the ball scuffed early enough, play a few shots even if it is swinging, just take them on try and get some sort of edge into the cricket ball."

He added:

“I think we have found that team’s who have gone defensively against them in the powerplay, then you are just a sitting duck. You are basically going to bring them back in the game."

Maxwell is just fresh off arguably the greatest ODI innings against Afghanistan in Mumbai. His 201* helped Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and it will be interesting to see how he applies his brand of cricket against India if they meet in the final.