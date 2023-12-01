Mohammed Shami seeking treatment from sports orthopedic in Mumbai to treat ankle injury - Reports 

Team India pace bowler Mohammed Shami reportedly consulted a sports orthopedic in Mumbai for an ankle condition following the end of the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. He has not been named in the squad for the white-ball series against South Africa, and his involvement in the two-match Test series is subject to his recovery from the aforementioned condition.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mentioned in a statement while naming the squad that Shami "is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness."

The pacer, who is also not part of the ongoing T20I series against Australia at home, played a prominent part in the latter half of Team India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign.

Shami ended the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets at an economy rate of 5.70 and an impressive strike rate of 12.70 as the Men in Blue finished as runners-up, losing the all-important final to Australia.

A BCCI source, privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity:

"It is not exactly an on-field injury. It is an ankle condition that has developed. Shami came to Mumbai to consult the doctors. He will also go to NCA for rehab and recuperation work."

"The national selectors wouldn't have selected him had there not been a chance of him getting fit in time for the Boxing Day Test," the source added.

Team India have named a plethora of pacers in the squad in case Shami does not recover in time. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur mark their presence in the squad.

As part of a 'shadow tour', India 'A' team will face South Africa 'A' across three four-day matches prior to the Test series involving the senior teams. According to previous reports, several senior members could play the 'A' series as part of match practice with the red ball.

Shami's place in the 2024 T20 World Cup hinges on his IPL 2024 performances

Mohammed Shami was a welcome presence in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad and had an excellent campaign in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. However, his future in the shortest format hangs in the balance, despite a solid stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL.

He could potentially be involved in his third consecutive T20 World Cup if he manages to have a prolific campaign in the 2024 edition of the IPL. Shami has made the new ball talk across the last two editions of the IPL, claiming 48 wickets in the process.

Furthermore, the pacer's role in the home series against England is also being considered. He could have a huge say in the proceedings in terms of rotation and getting the ball to reverse swing off the abrasive subcontinent pitches.