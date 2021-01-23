"Mohammed Siraj was always there for me in my first game" - Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini has said that fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj provided him invaluable advice on his Test debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj have known each other for a long time and have played a lot of games together for India-A as well as with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

The camaraderie was evident between the duo at the SCG. Although Siraj was playing just his second Test, he ensured that nerves did not get the better of debutant Navdeep Saini.

Speaking to PTI, Saini revealed how Mohammed Siraj helped him stick to a consistent line and length.

"He (Siraj) is one of my best mates. We have played a lot together (for India-A). We talk a lot about bowling. He was always there for me in the first game. Pace is important, but he was telling me to also focus on line and length to be effective," Navdeep Saini said.

Mohammed Siraj had lost his father while he was undergoing a hard quarantine in Sydney. However, he decided to back, a decision that bore rich dividends.

Siraj was the highest wicket-taker for the injury-ravaged visitors in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scalping 13 wickets. Navdeep Saini lauded the 26-year-old for showing incredible mental strength and resilience despite enduring a grave personal loss, saying in this regard:

"Siraj is a very different bowler. He showed a lot of courage by staying back after his father's death. What he achieved was very crucial for the team; he showed his character".

Test cricket is about being patient and bowling in the same channel consistently: Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini celebrates after bagging his maiden Test wicket.

Navdeep Saini admitted that the bounce on Australian pitches can tempt bowlers to bowl short. The 28-year-old instead stuck to a consistent line and length Down Under, and bore the fruits of his patience, saying in this regard:

"It is easy to get excited in Australia with the bounce on offer. It is natural to think about bowling short balls the,n but Test cricket is not only about that, it is about patience and bowling in the same channel consistently".

Navdeep Saini also thanked captain Ajinkya Rahane as well as vice-captain Rohit Sharma for their constant support during the series. He said that he was encouraged to bowl the way that brought him success in domestic cricket.

"To be able to do well in Australia, you have to be mentally very strong, they don't give up till the very end. The management was very supportive including the captain and Rohit bhaiya. They all told me to bowl the way I would bowl in Ranji Trophy," he further added.

Navdeep Saini could only bowl 7.5 overs in his second Test at the Gabba, as he was inhibited by a groin strain.

It is always said, “The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory.” Today, got to experience that closely with these bunch of lovely individuals. Thank you #IndianCricketTeam @BCCI pic.twitter.com/SD4flhfwrs — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) January 19, 2021

The 28-year-old also missed out on a place in the first two Tests against England. However, he is hopeful of staging a comeback.