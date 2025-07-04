Mohammed Siraj breathes fire, removes Joe Root, Ben Stokes off consecutive deliveries very early on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India ace pacer Mohammed Siraj struck twice as England lost half their side early on Day 3 of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4. The speedster first removed a well-set Joe Root for 22 before dismissing skipper Ben Stokes for a golden duck off consecutive deliveries. Interestingly, the two batters fell similarly, caught behind by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Siraj provided the double breakthrough in the second over of Day 3, the 22nd over of England’s first innings. Siraj first bowled a length ball down the leg side, and Root fell for the ploy as he went for a boundary. All he managed was a thick edge, and Pant took a decent catch down the leg side.

The Hyderabad-born pacer followed that up with a short delivery that climbed sharply after pitching. Stokes failed to move away at the last minute, managing a splice edge to Pant, who completed a regulation catch. As a result, the hosts were reeling at 84/5 in 21.4 overs.

Watch the dismissals below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mohammed Siraj had earlier dismissed English opener Zak Crawley for 19 on Day 2.

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj deliver in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence as India continue their stronghold against England on Day 3

A clinical bowling display from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj helped India stay in command against England on Day 3 of the second Test. Apart from Siraj, Akash struck twice to remove Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks on Day 2.

At the time of writing, England were 99/5 after 24 overs, with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith at the crease.

Asked to bat first, India put up 587 in their first innings. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring 269 runs off 387 balls with the help of three sixes and 30 boundaries, becoming the first Asian captain to score a Test double ton in SENA countries. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal also chipped in with 89 (137) and 87 (107), respectively.

Shoaib Bashir was the pick of the bowlers for England, scalping three wickets. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue took two wickets apiece.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

