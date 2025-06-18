Mohammed Siraj launches own restaurant in Hyderabad ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has ventured into the hospitality sector by opening a restaurant in Hyderabad. The fast bowler announced the launch of his fine dining restaurant 'Joharfa – Taste Above the Rest' on Tuesday, June 17 via Instagram.

Siraj's restaurant is located in the upscale locality of Banjara Hills, Road No. 3. The outlet serves cuisines like Mughlai, Persian, Arabian and Chinese. Sharing details about his new business, the 31-year-old wrote in an Instagram story:

"Excited to launch our exclusive premium multicuisine restaurant!"

Screenshot of Mohammed Siraj's Instagram story.

On the cricketing front, Mohammed Siraj was last seen in action during the recently concluded 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). His seven-year stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended ahead of the season as he was released by the franchise.

The talented bowler was signed by Gujarat Titans (GT) at ₹12.25 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The side qualified for the playoffs but couldn't make it to the final. Their campaign ended with a 20-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

Siraj picked up 16 wickets across 15 innings at an economy rate of 9.24. He bowled 151 dot balls in IPL 2025, the most by any bowler.

He is part of India's squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The opening encounter is set to be played at Headingley, Leeds, from June 20 to 24.

"He's got enough experience under his belt" - Bharat Arun wants to see Mohammed Siraj become India's frontline bowler

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun believes Mohammed Siraj should look to establish himself as one of Team India's frontline bowlers. He opined that the Test series against England is a great opportunity for the seamer to show his mettle.

Arun pointed out that Siraj looked impressive with the ball in IPL 2025. Emphasizing that the fast bowler's success would depend on the kind of mindset he has in the England tour, he told the Times of India:

"It’s a great opportunity for Siraj. He's got enough experience under his belt. I have seen him bowl some exceptional spells, like the one he bowled in the Lord’s Test, which we won last time. It’s time for Siraj to put his hand up and say, 'I’m going to be the frontline bowler of our country'.

"He's got the skill set. It’s now what kind of mindset he has that is going to be vital. He’s pretty smart. Siraj is someone who can be a captain’s delight who will give his all. It’s good to be aggressive, but controlling it is going to be key. He’s had a good IPL. He looked in good rhythm."

Siraj was India's second-highest wicket-taker in the side's tour of England in 2021-22. The right-arm pacer bagged 18 scalps across nine innings.

