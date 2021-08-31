We are really grateful that India are willing to come here: Beth Mooney

Australia Women's batter Beth Mooney has conveyed her gratitude to India Women for agreeing to travel Down Under to play a full series against the hosts. Speaking about the strict quarantine the players will undergo before flying into Queensland a week before the series, Mooney stated that it was important for both sides to have enough time leading into the series.

"We're really grateful that India are willing to come out here and tour. Leading into a World Cup, it's important that we get up and running and back together as a group. I think it's really important for us and obviously the Indian team that there's enough lead-in time to that first game," Mooney told ESPNcricinfo.

Massive thanks to everyone involved in making the #AUSvIND series possible!



Can't wait to play some cricket, it all starts on September 21! #AUSvIND https://t.co/aLV3p2XQoW pic.twitter.com/hobaLKPkGP — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) August 30, 2021

She added:

"Especially for us, we haven't played cricket together or training together since that series in New Zealand. So that week lead-in into the first game will be really important for us to make sure we get everything right and get everyone going at the right time."

Day-night Test a different challenge for us: Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney

Mooney, who made her Test debut in a day-night Ashes Test back in 2017, said that playing a 4-day game under lights was a different challenge for the Aussie contingent. She further went on to say that the concept of a pink-ball Test was still quite foreign to the team.

"The Test match is a day-night Test and that poses a different challenge to one that we're normally used to. So I've had a couple of opportunities under the lights to face the pink ball and been really tested. It's something pretty foreign to us as a group and it's really important that we try and get as much of that sort of format into our game as well," said Mooney.

🚨 UPDATED SCHEDULE: The entire #AUSvIND series will be played in Queensland due to ongoing state border closures.



Thanks to everyone involved in making sure the series can be played. Bring on the cricket! pic.twitter.com/yhrjxOg8ap — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) August 29, 2021

India Women will face Australia Women in three ODIs, one Test, and three T20Is, between September 21 and October 10.

