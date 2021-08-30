India Women's tour of Australia moved to Queensland due to rising COVID-19 scare

The India Women's tour of Australia is all set to take place in Queensland, once the final approvals for the visiting team's quarantine in the state are secured. The series was earlier scheduled to be played in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. But recent coronavirus outbreaks in Sydney and Melbourne, along with strict quarantine and training rules in the cities, have forced Cricket Australia to move the series to Queensland.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the BCCI is yet to formally give its approval to the move. Once the nod is given, members of the Australian team will fly into Brisbane this week, with the ones from COVID-19 hotspots to undergo quarantine. Following a green signal, the series is likely to be played at two venues, the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast and Harrup Park in Mackay.

Successful organization of India Women's tour of Australia could have impact on the Ashes

India Women's tour of Australia could turn out to be very important for men's Ashes.

As many as 10 English players have displayed reluctance to tour Australia for the Ashes series because of the strict quarantine arrangements in the country. The staging of the women's series could have a positive impact on the men's Ashes. Queensland's relatively easy rules for quarantine and training make that possibility all the more likely.

If the dates remain the same, then India Women will face Australia Women in three ODIs, that were earlier to be played in Sydney between September 19 and 24. A solitary four-day Test match, shifted from the WACA in Perth to Queensland, starting September 30, and three T20 internationals, moved from Sydney, between October 7 and 11.

