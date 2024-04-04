“More than me, his dad is 100% sure” - Mayank Yadav’s mom confident of his India debut after IPL 2024 success

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav has been the center of the IPL 2024 universe, thanks to his incredible bowling performances.

Despite being part of the franchise over the past two years, Mayank missed the entire last season due to injury. However, the 21-year-old has rocked even the best batters with his fearsome pace and remarkable control.

Mayank has been bowling consistently at over 150 Kmph and his 156.7 kmph delivery in LSG's latest outing against RCB is the fastest delivery of IPL 2024.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Mayank's mother was certain of her son making his India debut soon but claimed that his father is even more confident than her.

"Yes it is in my mind, 100 percent. I hope he makes his debut for India and does well. But more than me, his dad is 100 percent sure. Right now, people are saying he should be playing for India. But from the last two years, his father has been saying that if he wasn't injured, he would have gone for the upcoming T20 World Cup," said Mayank's mom.

Mayank Yadav picked up figures of 3/27 on his IPL debut against PBKS to help LSG pull off a 21-run win. He followed that up with an even better spell of 3/14 in the RCB encounter to help LSG win by 28 runs.

"When he was 12 years old, I knew he was going to be a cricketer" - Mayank Yadav's father

Expand Tweet

Mayank Yadav's father said he was confident that his son would become a cricketer at just 12 and that an India debut was around the corner.

The Delhi pacer has played only the lone first-class game but has experience of 17 List-A and 12 T20 matches.

"100 percent sure he is going to make his debut. When he was 12 years old, I knew he was going to be a cricketer. I was behind that goal. When he got his trial in the 14 age group, I knew then that he was ahead of everyone. So, we worked according to that and he did his part as well. He never disobeyed my instructions, and when he turned 16, he had more power and became more mature," said Mayank's dad.

Several experts have suggested India fast-track Mayank into the side for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

Meanwhile, Mayank Yadav will be back in action when LSG takes on GT at home on Sunday, April 7.