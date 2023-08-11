“More settled and stable” – Former Pakistan player picks Babar Azam-led side as favorites over Team India for Asia Cup and World Cup

Former Pakistan player Sarfaraz Nawaz has picked Babar Azam-led side over Team India ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Nawaz said that the Men in Green have a stable outfit, while India are yet to finalise their team for the two marquee events. He added that the hosts will be under pressure to win the trophy once again after 12 years.

The statement comes amid uncertainty in India's middle order in the absence of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson have failed to step up in the duo's absence. Nawaz told the media in Lahore:

“Pakistan has a much more settled and stable outfit for the Asia Cup and World Cup when compared to India. The Indians have still not been able to work out their final combination for these major events.”

He continued:

“Captains are changing. Many new players are being tried out. There are no proper combinations. I feel instead of developing the Indian side, it is being destroyed.

"There are always high expectations when you play at home, and it creates more pressure. India’s plus point is they have some senior performers.”

For the uninitiated, India whitewashed Sri Lanka and New Zealand 3-0 in the ODIs series at home earlier this year. The Men in Blue, though, lost to Australia 2-1 before a 2-1 series win in the West Indies ahead of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan, meanwhile, lost to New Zealand 2-1 (January) before a 4-1 win against the same side in April-May this year.

Nawaz represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and 45 ODIs, picking up 177 and 63 wickets, respectively.

Sarfaraz Nawaz picks Shaheen Afridi as X-factor for Pakistan in big games

Sarfaraz Nawaz has picked Shaheen Afridi as the X-factor for Pakistan in big games for the Asia Cup and World Cup. He said:

“He is an extraordinary bowler and very lethal in his first two-three overs. I have rarely seen a bowler with such control over swing, seam and pace and yorkers with the new ball."

Nawaz added:

"I am confident that Pakistan can do really well in both these events because we have a settled side, and Babar Azam is leading them well. I think the selection committee has also picked a very balanced squad for the series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup.”

Shaheen Afridi recently scalped 22 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 8.40 for Notts in the Vitality Blast. The left-arm pacer then returned six wickets in two Tests in Sri Lanka.

Afridi is currently representing Welsh Fire in The Hundred. He's the joint-highest wicket-taker (six wickets in four games) in the tournament.

Babar Azam and Co. will play a three-match series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, starting August 22.