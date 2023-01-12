Create

"Most improved bowler in current time" - Fans shower praise on Mohammed Siraj as he continues to shine for India in ODIs

By Ankush Das
Modified Jan 12, 2023 04:35 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj gave India the first breakthrough in the 2nd ODI.

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bowled a stellar spell with the new ball in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Siraj once again provided the Men in Blue with the first breakthrough, dismissing Avishka Fernando in the sixth over. It was a length delivery just outside the off-stump. Avishka tried to play through the line only to find the inside edge before it crashed onto the stumps.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Siraj for his exceptional spell early in the encounter. Many reckoned that he is the most improved fast bowler in recent times.

Many, on the other hand, believe that the Hyderabad-born pacer should be a part of India's squad for the ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

Here are some of the reactions:

Is Siraj India's most improved bowler in the last 12-15 months?We all remember his wayward IPL bowling for RCB. Feels like another lifetime now. #INDvsSL
Siraj & power-play wicket is a regular thing in Indian cricket.
MOST RELIABLE WHITE BALL BOWLER, Magical Siraj!🔥 https://t.co/A7rLRe4Ccs
Mohammed Siraj picking a wicket in powerplay in an ODI game is common now. That aggression 🔥#INDvsSL #INDvSL https://t.co/8iK81Xsd1B
I think siraj should be included in world cup squad... He is getting better and better... #INDvsSL #siraj #WC2023 https://t.co/BiAjwIR6wg
Siraj is reaching shami levels of good these days
So badly I want Siraj to play T20I vs NZ but will have Odis vs NZ and most importantly BGT is coming so won't get a chance so okay with it.
Mohammad Siraj used to get trolled mercilessly during the IPL at one point Today, he's one of India's best white ball bowlers and has been picking lot of wickets in the powerplaySo happy for him and his rise 🙏
See it's an incoming one that gets the wicket. Siraj's bowled so much better than Shami so far.
Wicket for Siraj with the new ball in ODIs has become a constant for India. May it continue to remain so in the upcoming WC.
@Cricketracker Rise of Mohammad Siraj is Unreal🔥💙💯
@Cricketracker Siraj is just being phenomenal day by day, currently the best Indian bowler
siraj in the sky
@Cricketracker @mdsirajofficial Most improved bowler in current time 🙌 Sensational Siraj
Siraj Miyan is now unstoppable..#sirajtwitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

Siraj's spell with the new ball set the tone for the Men in Blue. At the time of writing, the Lankan were reeling at 191/8 in 36.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav also starred with the ball for the hosts, picking up three wickets upon his return to the side.

Siraj, meanwhile, has been exceptionally good since the start of 2022. He was India's highest wicket-taker in ODIs last year, picking up 24 scalps in 15 games at an average of 23.50. He was equally economical at the start and at the death, conceding runs at a rate of 4.62.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler also had a good outing in the first game of the series, returning with figures of 2/30 in seven overs, including a maiden.

Mohammed Siraj makes massive gains in ICC ODI Rankings

Mohammed Siraj was recently rewarded for his consistent performances in the 50-over format. He made massive gains in the recently released ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers.

He jumped four spots to occupy the 18th spot with 605 points under his name. Trent Boult continues to be the top-ranked ODI bowler, followed by the Australian duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
