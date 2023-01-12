"Most improved bowler in current time" - Fans shower praise on Mohammed Siraj as he continues to shine for India in ODIs

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bowled a stellar spell with the new ball in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Siraj once again provided the Men in Blue with the first breakthrough, dismissing Avishka Fernando in the sixth over. It was a length delivery just outside the off-stump. Avishka tried to play through the line only to find the inside edge before it crashed onto the stumps.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Siraj for his exceptional spell early in the encounter. Many reckoned that he is the most improved fast bowler in recent times.

Many, on the other hand, believe that the Hyderabad-born pacer should be a part of India's squad for the ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sohini M. @Mittermaniac

We all remember his wayward IPL bowling for Is Siraj India's most improved bowler in the last 12-15 months?We all remember his wayward IPL bowling for RCB . Feels like another lifetime now. #INDvsSL Is Siraj India's most improved bowler in the last 12-15 months?We all remember his wayward IPL bowling for RCB. Feels like another lifetime now. #INDvsSL

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Siraj & power-play wicket is a regular thing in Indian cricket. Siraj & power-play wicket is a regular thing in Indian cricket.

mahi @TheJinxyyyy MOST RELIABLE WHITE BALL BOWLER, Magical Siraj! MOST RELIABLE WHITE BALL BOWLER, Magical Siraj!🔥 https://t.co/A7rLRe4Ccs

Akshat @AkshatOM10



#INDvsSL #INDvSL Mohammed Siraj picking a wicket in powerplay in an ODI game is common now. That aggression Mohammed Siraj picking a wicket in powerplay in an ODI game is common now. That aggression 🔥#INDvsSL #INDvSL https://t.co/8iK81Xsd1B

Archith @UtdArc Siraj is reaching shami levels of good these days Siraj is reaching shami levels of good these days

Sai @akakrcb6 So badly I want Siraj to play T20I vs NZ but will have Odis vs NZ and most importantly BGT is coming so won't get a chance so okay with it. So badly I want Siraj to play T20I vs NZ but will have Odis vs NZ and most importantly BGT is coming so won't get a chance so okay with it.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



Today, he's one of India's best white ball bowlers and has been picking lot of wickets in the powerplay



So happy for him and his rise Mohammad Siraj used to get trolled mercilessly during the IPL at one pointToday, he's one of India's best white ball bowlers and has been picking lot of wickets in the powerplaySo happy for him and his rise Mohammad Siraj used to get trolled mercilessly during the IPL at one point Today, he's one of India's best white ball bowlers and has been picking lot of wickets in the powerplaySo happy for him and his rise 🙏

KASHISH @crickashish217 See it's an incoming one that gets the wicket. Siraj's bowled so much better than Shami so far. See it's an incoming one that gets the wicket. Siraj's bowled so much better than Shami so far.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Wicket for Siraj with the new ball in ODIs has become a constant for India. May it continue to remain so in the upcoming WC. Wicket for Siraj with the new ball in ODIs has become a constant for India. May it continue to remain so in the upcoming WC.

Nazia Sheikh @n_sheikh007 @Cricketracker Siraj is just being phenomenal day by day, currently the best Indian bowler @Cricketracker Siraj is just being phenomenal day by day, currently the best Indian bowler

stuart @adhewansz siraj in the sky siraj in the sky

Siraj's spell with the new ball set the tone for the Men in Blue. At the time of writing, the Lankan were reeling at 191/8 in 36.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav also starred with the ball for the hosts, picking up three wickets upon his return to the side.

Siraj, meanwhile, has been exceptionally good since the start of 2022. He was India's highest wicket-taker in ODIs last year, picking up 24 scalps in 15 games at an average of 23.50. He was equally economical at the start and at the death, conceding runs at a rate of 4.62.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler also had a good outing in the first game of the series, returning with figures of 2/30 in seven overs, including a maiden.

Mohammed Siraj makes massive gains in ICC ODI Rankings

Mohammed Siraj was recently rewarded for his consistent performances in the 50-over format. He made massive gains in the recently released ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers.

He jumped four spots to occupy the 18th spot with 605 points under his name. Trent Boult continues to be the top-ranked ODI bowler, followed by the Australian duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

