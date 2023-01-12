"Most improved bowler in current time" - Fans shower praise on Mohammed Siraj as he continues to shine for India in ODIs

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bowled a stellar spell with the new ball in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.
Siraj once again provided the Men in Blue with the first breakthrough, dismissing Avishka Fernando in the sixth over. It was a length delivery just outside the off-stump. Avishka tried to play through the line only to find the inside edge before it crashed onto the stumps.
Several fans took to social media, lauding Siraj for his exceptional spell early in the encounter. Many reckoned that he is the most improved fast bowler in recent times.
Many, on the other hand, believe that the Hyderabad-born pacer should be a part of India's squad for the ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.
Here are some of the reactions:
Siraj's spell with the new ball set the tone for the Men in Blue. At the time of writing, the Lankan were reeling at 191/8 in 36.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav also starred with the ball for the hosts, picking up three wickets upon his return to the side.
Siraj, meanwhile, has been exceptionally good since the start of 2022. He was India's highest wicket-taker in ODIs last year, picking up 24 scalps in 15 games at an average of 23.50. He was equally economical at the start and at the death, conceding runs at a rate of 4.62.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler also had a good outing in the first game of the series, returning with figures of 2/30 in seven overs, including a maiden.
Mohammed Siraj makes massive gains in ICC ODI Rankings
Mohammed Siraj was recently rewarded for his consistent performances in the 50-over format. He made massive gains in the recently released ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers.
He jumped four spots to occupy the 18th spot with 605 points under his name. Trent Boult continues to be the top-ranked ODI bowler, followed by the Australian duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
Also Read: [WATCH] Axar Patel rattles Dhananjaya de Silva's timber for a golden duck in 2nd IND vs SL ODI
Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.