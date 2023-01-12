[WATCH] Axar Patel rattles Dhananjaya de Silva's timber for a golden duck in 2nd IND vs SL ODI

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel struck in his first over to dismiss Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Avishka Fernando got the Lankans off to a brisk start after Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first. Just when it looked like Sri Lanka would get away with the game, Mohammed Siraj provided India with a first breakthrough, dismissing Avishka (20) in the sixth over.

Since then, debutant Nuwanidu Fernando and Kusal Mendis steadied the ship with a 73-run partnership for the second wicket before Kuldeep Yadav struck in his first over. With a shift in momentum, India got another wicket with the dismissal of Dhananjaya for a first-ball duck.

Axar darted one into Dhananjaya's pads. The batter lost his balance and tried to push it down the leg. However, there was a massive gap between the bat and the pad, and the ball kissed the latter before crashing onto the stumps.

The Indians were simply ecstatic, picking up two quick wickets to reduce the visitors to 103/3 in 17.2 overs.

Watch the clip here:

Kuldeep Yadav picks up three wickets to put India on top

Kuldeep Yadav once again proved his worth, adding two more to his tally of wickets to make it three in total. The Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner dismissed Dasun Shanaka (two) and Charith Asalanka (15) in quick succession to reduce Sri Lanka to 126/6 in 24.2 overs.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Kuldeep Yadav is unstoppable - picks up his 3rd wicket now. What a bowler! Kuldeep Yadav is unstoppable - picks up his 3rd wicket now. What a bowler!

With Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage in the middle, the Lankans have an uphill task ahead of them to post a daunting target. The hosts, on the other hand, will hope to wrap up Sri Lanka's innings as early as possible.

India are currently 1-0 ahead in the three-match series after winning the first ODI by 67 runs in Guwahati.

Also Read: [WATCH] Mohammed Siraj knocks over Avishka Fernando with a ripper to give India first breakthrough in 2nd ODI vs SL

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes