[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj knocks over Avishka Fernando with a ripper to give India first breakthrough in 2nd ODI vs SL

Mohammed Siraj bowled a ripper of a delivery to provide Team India with their first breakthrough in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first. Avishka Fernando showed intent from the beginning, hitting a few boundaries before Siraj struck gold in the sixth over.

An in-cutter from Siraj pitched just outside the off-stump and Avishka tried to drive through the offside. However, the Sri Lanka batter inside-edged the ball onto his stumps. The Men in Blue were looking for an early wicket and the Hyderabad-born pacer once again did the job for his side.

Sri Lanka once again failed to get off to a swift start as they were reduced to 29/1 within six overs. Avishka scored 20 off those runs before making his way to the pavilion.

The onus will now be on Kusal Mendis and Nuwanidu Fernando to stitch together a big partnership and put their side in the driver's seat. Kusal, who got out for a duck in the last match, will look to make the most of this opportunity.

India make one change for the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka

India had to make one forced change to their playing XI from the last game. Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up an injury in the Guwahati ODI and was unavailable for selection.

BCCI @BCCI



A look at our Playing XI for the game.



Live - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia Sri Lanka have won the toss and elect to bat first in the 2nd ODI at Kolkata.A look at our Playing XI for the game.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… Sri Lanka have won the toss and elect to bat first in the 2nd ODI at Kolkata.A look at our Playing XI for the game.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/DKNDtd6rYT

Left-arm leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in some spectacular form, made it into the playing XI for the first time this year.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, made two changes to their side. Lahiru Kumara and debutant Nuwanidu Fernando slotted in place of the injured duo of Dilshan Madushanka and Pathum Nissanka, respectively.

Playing XIs for both teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

