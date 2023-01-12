Why is Yuzvendra Chahal not part of India's playing XI for 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka?

Team India left out senior leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was left out of India's playing XI for the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that the willy leg spinner is suffering from an injury and was not available for selection. Chahal picked up a shoulder injury while fielding during the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

He didn't recover on time and had to sit out for the second fixture. Speaking on the same at the toss, Rohit said:

"We have a forced change, Kuldeep (Yadav) comes in place of (Yuzvendra) Chahal, who injured himself by diving the other day."

Note - Yuzvendra Chahal was unavailable for selection in the 2nd ODI due to a sore right shoulder.

Chahal, meanwhile, had a rare day off in the business in Guwahati, returning with figures of 1/58 in his 10 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has been waiting in the wings, replaced Chahal in the playing XI. He was last seen in action in the third ODI against Bangladesh last month, where he picked up one wicket.

The left-arm leg spinner has been in stellar form since last year but has struggled for consistent opportunities. He played eight ODIs last year, picking up 12 wickets with the best figures of 4/18, going at an economy rate of 4.95. However, Kuldeep featured in only two T20Is in 2022, scalping three wickets.

Coming back to the ongoing second ODI between the two Asian nations, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in Kolkata.

At the time of writing, the visitors were at 29/1 after six overs, with Avishka Fernando (20) back in the dressing room. Mohammed Siraj bowled an exceptional delivery to rattle the Lankan opener's stumps.

India vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

