"Miracle, Miracle" - Fans react as Kuldeep Yadav returns to India's playing XI for 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Kuldeep Yadav for the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Kuldeep replaced senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was unavailable for selection after suffering an injury while fielding in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the same at the toss and said:

"We have a forced change, Kuldeep (Yadav) comes in place of (Yuzvendra) Chahal, who injured himself by diving the other day."

Fans were extremely happy to see Kuldeep back in the side. Many urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give the Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner a long rope of at least 10 games to prove his potential.

Here are some reactions:

Harshit ⚔️🚩 @Harshhit_01 @BCCI @mastercardindia Kuldeep is back. Please give him atleast 10 matches. He will be an asset for us. @BCCI @mastercardindia Kuldeep is back. Please give him atleast 10 matches. He will be an asset for us.

Sanjay Singh @y_sanjuu

That's BCCI folks 🤬

#INDvSL Kuldeep yadav gets a chance because Chahal is injured although, if he takes a fifer, he would have to sit on bench in the next game.That's BCCI folks 🤬 Kuldeep yadav gets a chance because Chahal is injured although, if he takes a fifer, he would have to sit on bench in the next game.That's BCCI folks 🤬#INDvSL

मयंक @MayankS40746347 Minimum 3 wickets for Kuldeep yadav in this match still dropped in next match 🥲 Minimum 3 wickets for Kuldeep yadav in this match still dropped in next match 🥲

Pankil Sheth @PankilSheth19 KULDEEP YADAV IS BACK. YESSSSS! KULDEEP YADAV IS BACK. YESSSSS!

Aryan Sah @AryanSah03 Justice for kuldeep yadav

And best decision to drop chahal imo Justice for kuldeep yadav And best decision to drop chahal imo

Priyanka @Lostgirlprii @BCCI @mastercardindia Aagyi yaad Kuldeep ko khilane ki... bina pite to smjh hi nhi aata.. ese experiments WC me mt krna.. @BCCI @mastercardindia Aagyi yaad Kuldeep ko khilane ki... bina pite to smjh hi nhi aata.. ese experiments WC me mt krna..

Ronak Wadhwa @RonakWadhwa7

#INDvSL When last time India played ODI at Eden Gardens,Kolkata Kuldeep yadav took a hattrick against Australia in 2017 When last time India played ODI at Eden Gardens,Kolkata Kuldeep yadav took a hattrick against Australia in 2017#INDvSL

Akhil Gupta 🏏 @Guptastats92

Kuldeep Yadav comes in.



#INDvSL #CricketTwitter Yuzvendra Chahal was unavailable for selection in the 2nd ODI due to a sore right shoulder.Kuldeep Yadav comes in. Yuzvendra Chahal was unavailable for selection in the 2nd ODI due to a sore right shoulder. Kuldeep Yadav comes in. #INDvSL #CricketTwitter

CricKabila @MTapree

#INDvSL #INDvsSL Kuldeep Yadav was above a performing Washington Sundar !! Kuldeep Yadav was above a performing Washington Sundar !!#INDvSL #INDvsSL

Vinit @Vinit17741652



But



@imkuldeep18

#INDvSL

#2ndODI Kuldeep Yadav is playing today. It will be an important match for him. He needs to do well.But @ishankishan51 should be there in place of @klrahul Kuldeep Yadav is playing today. It will be an important match for him. He needs to do well. But @ishankishan51 should be there in place of @klrahul@imkuldeep18#INDvSL #2ndODI

Paritosh Kumar 🏏 @ParitoshK_2016



#INDvSL | #CricketTwitter | #Kolkata | #INDvsSL | #KuldeepYadav It's good to see Kuldeep Yadav back in the game and from Sri Lanka pov Lahiru Kumara is a great addition as he brings extra pace but also unfortunately it's a big setback for them as Pathum Nissanka is not playing. It's good to see Kuldeep Yadav back in the game and from Sri Lanka pov Lahiru Kumara is a great addition as he brings extra pace but also unfortunately it's a big setback for them as Pathum Nissanka is not playing.#INDvSL | #CricketTwitter | #Kolkata | #INDvsSL | #KuldeepYadav

Kuldeep suffered a dip in form in the last few years but bounced back last year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, playing for the Delhi Capitals. He picked up 21 wickets in 14 games and since then, has been in a good rhythm.

The spinner played eight ODIs last year, scalping 12 wickets with the best figures of 4/18. The left-arm leg spinner has also been equally economical, shelling runs at a rate of 4.95.

He was last seen in action in the third ODI against Bangladesh in December, where he picked up one wicket.

India vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

