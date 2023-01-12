"Miracle, Miracle" - Fans react as Kuldeep Yadav returns to India's playing XI for 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Kuldeep Yadav for the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.
Kuldeep replaced senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was unavailable for selection after suffering an injury while fielding in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the same at the toss and said:
"We have a forced change, Kuldeep (Yadav) comes in place of (Yuzvendra) Chahal, who injured himself by diving the other day."
Fans were extremely happy to see Kuldeep back in the side. Many urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give the Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner a long rope of at least 10 games to prove his potential.
Kuldeep suffered a dip in form in the last few years but bounced back last year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, playing for the Delhi Capitals. He picked up 21 wickets in 14 games and since then, has been in a good rhythm.
The spinner played eight ODIs last year, scalping 12 wickets with the best figures of 4/18. The left-arm leg spinner has also been equally economical, shelling runs at a rate of 4.95.
He was last seen in action in the third ODI against Bangladesh in December, where he picked up one wicket.
India vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Sri Lanka: Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.
