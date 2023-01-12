[WATCH] Umpire Aleem Dar gets hit on the ankle from Mohammad Wasim Jr’s throw during 2nd PAK vs NZ ODI

Senior umpire Aleem Dar was hit in the ankle during the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, January 11.

The incident took place in the 36th over of New Zealand's innings when Glenn Phillips played one from Haris Rauf down the leg side. Mohammad Wasim Jr., who was fielding in deep square leg, grabbed the ball and threw it at the non-striker's end to catch the batter unaware.

However, the throw was a bit away from the stumps and hit Dar who was looking at the batter for a possible run-out opportunity. The senior umpire looked to be in some pain after getting hit, tossing the sweater he had in hand.

Later, Naseem Shah was seen rubbing his ankle while others were seen having a laugh among themselves.

Coming back to the game, the Kiwis bounced back in the second ODI to level the three-match series against Pakistan.

Batting first, the visitors posted 261 runs, riding on a 181-run partnership between Devon Conway (101) and Kane Williamson (85) for the second wicket. The middle order crumbled, and it was Mitchell Santner's (37) valiant efforts that got the Blackcaps to 261.

In response, the hosts never looked in line to chase down the target. Skipper Babar Azam was the lone warrior with the bat but he also failed to score runs at a good pace.

The Pakistan skipper could only manage to score 79 runs off 114 balls, but it wasn't enough as they fell 79 runs short. Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi were the picks of the New Zealand bowlers, picking up two wickets each.

"We lost a couple of wickets early" - Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after defeat in second ODI

Babar Azam rued losing early wickets as one of the main reasons behind their loss on Thursday.

He also asserted that the plan between him and Mohammad Rizwan was to take the game deep but it didn't work out the way they wanted.

"We didn't start well with the ball but came back nicely," Babar said at the post match presentation ceremony. "Also, we lost a couple of wickets early with the bat and hence we were behind the game.

"The plan between myself and Rizwan was to take the game deep but losing wickets puts pressure on you. The wicket had turn and bounce, it was difficult to take on the spinners."

Series levelled. We will be back on Friday for the decider 🏏

The final game of the series between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to take place in Karachi on Friday, January 13.

