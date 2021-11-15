Most runs and Most wickets standings after T20 World Cup 2021 final (Updated)

T20 World Cup 2021 ended in anti-climactic fashion as Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to take home their elusive T20 title on Sunday.

After being put in to bat first, New Zealand put up what looked like a par total of 172-4 on a dry yet good batting pitch. But it took Australia, led by brilliant knocks from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, just under 19 overs to chase it down.

David Warner added another half-century (53 off 38) to his tournament tally - making it 289 runs from seven innings. He surpassed Jos Buttler and Mohammad Rizwan to conclude the T20 World Cup as the second-highest run-scorer, only 14 runs behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the most runs table.

Mitchell Marsh's 77 off 50, which provided Australia's chase momentum at the start and stability in the high-pressure death overs, also helped the all-rounder become the second-highest run-getter for Australia. Marsh concluded the completion with 185 runs from just five opportunities, sitting 12th on the chart.

Meanwhile, while the Kiwis lost, three of their batters ended up in the top-10 of the most runs table. The obvious leader was Kane Williamson. The charismatic skipper held together New Zealand's batting lineup throughout the T20 World Cup and did the same here as well, scoring 85 runs off 48 balls.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau David Warner is named Player of the Tournament for his 289 runs! #T20WorldCup David Warner is named Player of the Tournament for his 289 runs! #T20WorldCup https://t.co/moFerJB0hQ

His tournament aggregate of 216 put him eighth in the most runs chart. New Zealand openers Martin Guptill (28 off 35 in the final) and Daryl Mitchell (11 off 8) finished ninth and 10th respectively. You can check the complete standings here.

T20 World Cup 2021: Zampa, Boult finish three wickets behind Wanindu Hasaranga

Updated T20 World Cup most wickets standings after Sunday. (PC: ICC)

Meanwhile, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa finished the tournament with 13 wickets each - three behind Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner played two extra matches than both Boult and Zampa, helping him become the top-wicket taker in his maiden T20 World Cup.

Boult's two wickets for an economy rate of 4.5 constituted the second-best spell of the game. But the lack of support from his teammates made sure that it was nowhere near enough to restrict the Aussies. Zampa, on the other, got the wicket of Guptill early on and then kept the Kiwis' run flow in check throughout.

Flowing under the radar throughout the T20 World Cup, Josh Hazlewood once again shone with the ball - dismissing New Zealand's three of the top-four batters.

His spell of 3/16 was Player of the Match-worthy as it also propelled him to become the fourth-best bowler on the most wickets chart. In the process, he also pushed back his teammate Mitchell Starc, who remained wicketless in the final, from no.5 to no.6.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

You can see the complete rankings here.

Edited by Samya Majumdar