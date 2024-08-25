“Mr. 360 of India” – Olympian Manu Bhaker shares a picture with Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav

Indian shooter and Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker shared a photo with India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on X on Sunday, August 25. Bhaker made history at the Paris Olympics by becoming the first female Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal.

The 22-year-old achieved two podium finishes: she won a bronze medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event and, together with Sarabjot Singh, earned another bronze in the Mixed 10m Air Pistol event. She also became the first Indian athlete since independence to win two medals in a single Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav was last seen leading the Indian team in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. This series marked his debut as the full-time captain of the Indian team in the shortest format of the game.

Trending

The Mumbai cricketer got off to a strong start, guiding the Men in Blue to a 3-0 series sweep over the hosts. Additionally, the right-handed batter was named Player of the Series.

On Sunday, Manu Bhaker shared a photo with the right-hander and noted that she was picking up some cricket techniques from him. She captioned the post:

“Learning techniques of a new sport with the Mr. 360 of India! @surya_14kumar.”

Expand Tweet

Yadav's next international challenge will be the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, beginning on October 6 in Gwalior.

Suryakumar Yadav to play for Team C in Duleep Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav will aim to prove himself in red-ball cricket when he plays for Team C in the Duleep Trophy, kicking off the Indian 2024-25 season. The right-handed batter has only played one Test match for India, against Australia in 2023, where he had a disappointing outing, scoring just eight runs off 20 balls.

Team C will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, with the squad also including Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), and Sandeep Warrier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️