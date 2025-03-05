"Mr ICC without an ICC trophy" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian bowler's spell in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Mohammad Shami for bowling a potent spell in the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final win against Australia. He noted that the veteran seamer hasn't won even a single ICC trophy despite having a stupendous record in global events.

Shami registered figures of 3/48 in 10 overs as India bowled Australia out for 264 in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Rohit Sharma and company then chased the target down with four wickets and 11 deliveries to spare to book their berth in the final of a third consecutive ICC white-ball event.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Shami for striking vital blows in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final and expressed hope that the veteran seamer would bag his maiden ICC trophy this time around.

"Mohammad Shami dismissed Cooper Connolly at the start and after that, Steve Smith. We were feeling scared of Steve Smith. He was batting extremely well. Who sent him to the pavilion - Mohammad Shami," he said (13:00).

"He picked up three wickets. Let me tell you one more thing. Shami has not won an ICC trophy to date. Mr ICC without an ICC trophy, should not be. So that might change on March 9," Chopra added.

Mohammad Shami had Cooper Connolly caught behind by KL Rahul for a nine-ball duck in his second over. The right-arm seamer later castled Steve Smith (73 off 96) before having Nathan Ellis (10 off 7) caught by Virat Kohli at long-on.

"The spin pair was different this time" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy's spells in 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Varun Chakaravarthy (center) and Ravindra Jadeja (left) picked up four wickets between them in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra appreciated Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy for being India's most successful spinners in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final.

"The spin pair was different this time - Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy. Travis Head got chances at the start, but who dismissed him - Varun Chakaravarthy. He didn't do just that one job, he also came later to pick up a wicket. He is just absolutely brilliant. Who took two wickets one after the other - Ravindra Jadeja," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the duo compensated for Kuldeep Yadav's slightly below-par performance (0/44 in eight overs in Tuesday's game).

"So we are regularly getting different, different heroes in this team, and that is the beauty of this. Kuldeep Yadav hasn't really done that well, but no issues. Varun came here. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the last match and took two wickets here as well. Ravindra Jadeja was looking maybe, maybe not types, so take this. He got Josh Inglis and a set Marnus Labuschagne out. He picked up important wickets," Chopra elaborated.

Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 2/40 in eight overs, with Marnus Labuschagne (29 off 36) and Josh Inglis (11 off 12) being his victims. Varun Chakaravarthy picked up the prized wicket of Travis Head (39 off 33) before dismissing Ben Dwarshuis (19 off 29) in his spell of 2/49 in 10 overs.

