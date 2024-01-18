MS Dhoni attends India vs Germany FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers semifinal in Ranchi 

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni attended the India vs Germany FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers semifinal match in Ranchi on Thursday, January 18. Some pictures and a video of the same have gone viral on social media.

The India vs Germany match was played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium. News agency UNI shared a picture of Dhoni being felicitated at the stadium during the game.

Dhoni is one of the biggest names in Indian cricket, having led the team to T20 World Cup win in 2007 and ODI World Cup win in 2011. Under him, the Men in Blue also lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Speaking of the match, the India vs Germany clash was tied 2-2 after full time. The game went into the penalty shoot-out, which Germany won by a 4-3 margin.

MS Dhoni has been in news due to his legal battle with former business partner

While Dhoni has always been known for his on-field achievements, lately he has been in the news over his legal tussle with his former business partners.

Earlier this month, a number of media reports stated that Dhoni had filed a criminal case against his former business partners Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das.

India Today reported that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain had signed an agreement with Mihir of Aarka Sports and Management Limited to establish cricket academies across the world in 2017. In his complaint, Dhoni alleged that Diwakar did not follow the agreement's stipulations and claimed that he had been cheated of more than ₹15 crore

Responding to the allegations, Diwakar lashed out at the Indian cricket legend and dismissed all charges as baseless. In a length post on his X handle, he wrote:

“This story is imaginary, scandalous and needs to be withdrawn immediately. The real reason behind all this false accusations against me is because #MSDhoni and his team of directors have committed serious mismanagement, deceitful activities and criminal conspiracy against founder of a public limited company.”

On Wednesday, January 17, a Times of India reported stated that Diwakar and Soumya had filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Dhoni.

